AMESBURY — For the first time in almost five decades, former School Committee member and school principal Peter Hoyt has some free time on his hands. And he is not quite sure what to do with it.
“Well, I think one of the things I’ve learned is sometimes we allow ourselves to get a little bit too busy,” Hoyt said. “So I think the first thing I’m going to do is kind of sit back and breathe a little easier knowing that I don’t have this responsibility, and figure out what I’m going to do with this free time. Right now, I’m just enjoying it, quite frankly.”
After serving on the School Committee for almost 11 years, Hoyt’s resignation was accepted by the committee during their meeting on Nov. 21. But Hoyt said his departure does not end his involvement with the school system.
“I’m so lucky that the Superintendent Elizabeth McAndrews and our Mayor Kassandra Gove are both asking that I continue on the Amesbury Elementary School Building Committee, but in a non-voting capacity,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt, 70, explained how the Sgt. Jordan Shay Memorial Lower Elementary School project is something that has been close to his heart since its inception, which is part of why he was happy to continue working with the building committee.
Before he was part of the School Committee, Hoyt had a storied career as an educator.
He did his student teaching in Exeter, New Hampshire, for three years before being hired as a teacher at Amesbury Elementary School for several years. After that he served for three years as the assistant principal of Amesbury Middle School, then leaving his comfort zone of Amesbury to serve as principal of the Proctor School in Topsfield for two years. He ended his career as the principal of Cashman Elementary School where he served for 13 years.
“I’ve had a wonderful ride and I feel really blessed by the support I’ve received all along the way,” Hoyt said.
Hoyt spoke highly of the school system he dedicated so much of his life to.
“I think the thing that’s just beautiful about the Amesbury public school system is that we walk the talk. Our mission statement is that we are unconditionally committed to every child. and it’s my firm belief that every parent and every teacher and the community in Amesbury is unconditionally committed to every child, ensuring that the best decisions are made for children,” Hoyt said. “I think one of the beauties of all school committees on which I’ve served, regardless of who the colleagues might have been at that point in time, is that all decisions were framed around what’s best for the children. The current school committee is a high functioning group of very sincere, dedicated, committed individuals to making decisions that are in the best interest of all children, and I’m proud of that.”
Hoyt expressed gratitude for the confidence and respect shown to him by students, staff, families, and the greater Amesbury community. Hoyt has two children, Gregory Hoyt, best known for his role in the Sam Adams commercial “Your cousin from Boston,” and Johanna Kimball who serves as the chorus teacher at Amesbury Middle School, as well as three grandchildren currently attending Amesbury High School.
“Our two oldest grandchildren, they’re twins, boy and a girl, who are seniors at AHS. Trevor and Samantha Kimball are now anticipating making their college selections, which is really exciting. and then our youngest granddaughter, Bailey Kimball, is a freshman at the high school,” Hoyt said. “So we really enjoy supporting them in their academic lives as seniors in high school and as freshman. They also are athletic, so both Patty and I looking forward to the girls basketball season, which will see both our senior granddaughter and our freshman granddaughter on the courts under Coach Brown’s leadership. Our grandson is an avid baseball player and so he will be training and getting himself ready for the baseball season. So that’s what excites us the opportunity supper our children from the wings, so to speak.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
