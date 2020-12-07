Amesbury's Sheryl Faye bringing women's history to life

AMESBURY — Hollywood stars get paid millions of dollars to walk out of a trailer and onto a set to shoot a 30-second scene. Real actors throw on a wig and walk into a second-grade classroom.
"Children are the most honest audience you will ever have," Sheryl Faye said. "They don't have the wherewithal to fake it or just be nice so they don't hurt my feelings. They are genuine and honest. That makes it really meaningful when I win them over."
Faye has been bringing giants of women's history like Eleanor Roosevelt and Susan B. Anthony into schools and public libraries via her one-woman shows for more than 17 years.
The Lockhill Lane, Amesbury, resident has also performed at schools in Newburyport, Beverly and Haverhill, among others.
"I go back to the same schools many, many times," she said. "When you get a compliment from a second grader, that is so genuine and real. It really touches my heart."
The Cape Cod native studied theater at Emerson College and soon began working in her chosen profession when she graduated in 1996.
"I auditioned for a company that was based in Chicago, Historical Perspectives for Children," Faye said. "They perform one-woman, historical shows for schools and I worked for them for about 10 years"
She took on the roles of Clara Barton and Anne Frank, among others, for Historical Perspectives for Children until the company eventually moved its Boston operation out of the area. At that point she decided to go into business for herself.
"I figured, either I'm going to try this on my own or I am never going to do it," she said. "So I started Sheryl Faye Historical Women Performances. (https://sherylfaye.com/)."
Faye has performed shows as Sally Ride at the Amesbury Public Library, Amelia Earhart at the Newburyport Public Library, Susan B Anthony at the Salisbury Public Library and Laura Ingalls Wilder at Cider Hill Farm.
Performing in schools has always given the actress her steadiest jobs and her best audiences.
"I have become an annual thing for some of these classes," Faye said.
Each of her performances takes the subject from childhood up to adulthood and then back to childhood once again.
"Often times, we know these women as adults," Faye said. "We don't really know a lot about their childhood and, just as I have influences, so did they. I think it is very interesting to try and connect the dots."
The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting school and library shutdowns has posed a new challenge to Faye's business model. But she has responded in kind by offering a new, virtual multimedia performances of all of her shows.
"My new first name is 'flexibility,'" she said. "I have the show pre-recorded so that we could have the best sound and video but I also do a live question and answer session. That way, I can kind of visit the children while in costume. I don't do the Q&A's in character but I do stay in costume. It has been really fun to be on a Zoom call with 200+ students."
Faye's most recently worked with the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum in Adams to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment and she said she pans to debut her next performance of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2021.
"I have had such an outpouring from the people who have hired me in the past who really want me to do it," Faye said. "I am very humbled by that and I want to perform something about someone that people are interested in hearing about."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
