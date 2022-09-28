NEWBURYPORT — The Among Friends Meal Program is having its first fundraiser at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event will have live music, appetizers, and a meal prepared by the program chefs, along with beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages. The cost is $50, which includes one token for an alcoholic or nonalcoholic drink. Additional beverages can be purchased.
The Among Friends Meal Program feeds 100 people three times per week (more than 15,000 annually) with a nutritious, well-balanced meal in the Greater Newburyport community. A volunteer army of 50-plus people prep, cook, assemble, clean, and serve or deliver to local neighbors each week.
"The mission works out of St. Paul’s Church on High Street and takes enormous pride in each meal supporting the hungry among us," according to an event organizer.
Among Friends Meal Program was started by Jan Proli, a parishioner at St. Paul’s more than 30 years ago to provide meals and fellowship to the hungry.
The meal program has grown from over 50 meals a week to over 300 meals a week. Meals are served on three days (Monday dinner, Tuesday lunch and Friday lunch).
The program moved from serving sit-down meals and takeout to pickup or delivery since COVID. The volume of meals prepared by Among Friends has grown over 200 percent since the start of COVID-19.
The program is now in need of additional financial support to keep up with this increase. Thank you for your support.
For more information about the Among Friends Meal Program visit: stpaulsnewburyport.org/among-friends.
