NEWBURYPORT — The Among Friends Meals Program provides free meals to go on Mondays at 5 p.m. and Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 a.m.
The program is run by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., with the meals to be picked up at the Parish Hall.
Meals can be delivered to anyone unable to get to the church. To have a meal delivered, call the church office at 978-465-5351. People are asked to wear a face mask when picking up meals.
The program is funded in part through grants received from the Essex County Community Foundation and the Moseley Fund for Social Service.
