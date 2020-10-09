Among Friends serves over 6K free meals since April

NEWBURYPORT — Among Friends, a ministry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church at 166 High St., has distributed more than 6,000 free meals since April 1.
The program, which has been serving free meals to the community since 1983, provided over 6,800 meals to the Greater Newburyport area last year and is recording similar numbers this year in just half the time.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, program coordinator Bonnie Schultz said the need has only increased and so the services have expanded.
Among Friends offers three meals a week with dinner on Monday evenings and lunch on Tuesday and Friday afternoons. Meals typically include an entrée, soup or salad, fruit, bread and butter, dessert and water, if needed.
A major part of the program is the socialization aspect as many of guests suffer from loneliness, depression, isolation and feelings of guilt and shame, Schultz explained.
Many are homeless, unemployed, struggling financially or recovering from addiction or other illnesses.
Due to public health concerns, the program does not have a sit-down meal option so that socialization aspect is harder to maintain.
"They are so missing that ability to connect with people," Schultz said, emphasizing the importance of mental health in addition to physical health.
"Hopefully, we can get back to it at some point but for now, we are going to continue the way we are," she said.
Guests can either pick up meals on any of the three days from the parish hall doorway or they can call ahead and sign up for meals to be delivered to them.
The program has over 50 volunteers between delivery drivers and those who work in the kitchen.
About 85% of Among Friends' food supply comes from the Greater Boston Food Bank, but a lot of items — including produce, bread, pastries and eggs — are donated by local businesses and organizations.
Schultz said her biggest expense is food packaging. Fortunately, the program recently received a couple of unsolicited grants from the Essex County Response Fund, which helped ease the cost.
One grant was for about $2,000 and another was for $12,000, she said.
"It's just been a pleasure to see how everyone comes together," Schultz said, adding that the volunteers are "committed."
For more information or to make a donation to Among Friends, go to www.stpauls-nbpt.org/community-groups.
To volunteer as a cook, server, driver or friend of the program, call the office at 978-465-5351.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.