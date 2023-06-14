AMESBURY — It was right around 1:45 p.m. when Amesbury Middle School fifth-graders watched as teacher Sheila Harney was escorted down the hall by police Officer Sean Ward, cheering with the knowledge that justice had been served.
As Harney was led away in handcuffs, other teachers could be heard shouting out a mix of, “Told you I didn’t do it!” and “I’ll pay your bail!”
Harney was accused and ultimately found responsible for “stealing” speakers belonging to fellow teacher Megan Butler.
A similar scene was played out a day earlier when seventh-graders watched as teacher Ashley Osborn was led down the same hall after being found guilty of stealing a Peppa Pig from colleague Allison MacAulay.
Each mock perp walk would have been the perfect conclusion to any episode of the hit crime-drama “CSI.” Instead, the experience served as a fun cap-off to a school year full of dynamic STEM events.
Seventh- and fifth-graders each spent a full school day working through elaborate mock cases set up by their teachers as part of “CSI Days”.
STEM – an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics – has been a part of school curricula for years and seen a recent spike in popularity.
School STEM coach Jennifer Donais said it was an awesome experience watching students in both grades enjoy their day.
“It was nice to see fifth grade and seventh grade do it and get them to look at the evidence and hopefully use the evidence to pick who did it,” she said. I think obviously the times the kids have the most fun is when it’s in the hallway when we’re doing the interrogation.”
Donais noted that neither class managed to choose the correct culprit.
“The seventh grade thought Mr. Denio did it. and then the fifth grade thought Mr. Haas. So it’s funny that they both thought overwhelmingly that administration did it,” Donais said, referring to Principal Jarred Haas and Assistant Principal Adam Denio.
She said the teachers had been building up the backstory for months in advance.
“They’re trying to play up that storyline for weeks so the kids get excited so when it happens, they’re all like, ‘Wait a second, didn’t you just say the other day?’ It’s fun to see,” Donais said.
After the “arrests,” students gathered to watch the confession videos of each guilty party.
Fifth-grader Zoe Blackburn said she had a lot of fun.
“I came to school knowing that it was basically the last Wednesday of school and how we were just probably going to do something,” she said. “I did not expect this to happen, but I knew that something was going to be wrong with the speaker because Ms. Butler’s obsessed with that thing. It’s kind of concerning.”
Zoe said she was surprised to find out the culprit was Harney.
“I thought it was Mr. Haas because he said that he was looking for his walkie-talkie and it was in math with his fingerprint on it,” she said.
Zoe said she hopes to have the chance to do it all again when she is in the seventh grade.
“It was really fun to have all the kids put their brains together and work on an activity all together to find something that would be fun all day,” she said.
Donais said it was a day that both teachers and students would remember for a long time.
“It makes you want to do more STEM in your classrooms. When you see how excited the kids are, the more that you want as a teacher,” she said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
