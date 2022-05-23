NEWBURYPORT — An 187-year-old charitable foundation for elderly women in need recently expanded its reach into Amesbury. The Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women or NSRAW (pronounced NEZRA), was founded in 1835 when a small group of concerned women established a charitable fund to provide financial assistance to older Newburyport-area women in need.
Succeeding generations of similarly concerned women in the area have continued the work of their forebears by overseeing and dispersing charitable funds to aid older Newburyport women in financial need. Over the years, as the financial hardship of women living beyond the boundaries of Newburyport became increasingly apparent, the Society’s Board of Directors voted to expand outreach into Newbury, Salisbury, and, in 2022, into Amesbury. Today, NSRAW is among the oldest, most consequential — though perhaps least well-known — charitable organizations serving older women in Newburyport and surrounding towns.
“When an older woman living in one of the towns we serve, finds that she can't afford to pay for an essential service she requires -- dental care, hearing aids, car repairs or housing costs, for example, NSRAW may be able to help,” explains Jocelyne Cosentino, president of NSRAW’s Board of Directors.
“The past few years have been especially hard for women across the Greater Newburyport communities. Expanding our reach into Amesbury felt like the right thing to do,” Cosentino said in a statement.
The organization’s charitable fund derives from the 2006 sale of the Wheelwright House at 75 High St. in Newburyport. The Wheelwright House passed to the Society in 1888 upon the death of its long-time benefactor, Mrs. Martha G. (Bartlet) Wheelwright. For the next 125 years, it provided a home — room, board, and healthcare — to 13 women at a time. With carefully invested proceeds from the sale, and rigorous fiduciary oversight, the Society has been able to provide assistance to a far greater number of women and should be able to do so for many years to come.
The organization provides aid in two ways: directly to individual women who apply for funds to cover unaffordable expenses; and indirectly through grants to local non-profit organizations such as Pettingill House, Our Neighbors' Table, and numerous local Councils on Aging in support of the wrap-around wellness services they provide to NSRAW’s target population — low-income women aged 60+ years.
“For over 25 years, NSRAW has helped Anna Jaques Hospital to provide enhanced service through investments in state-of-the-art technology and program enhancements that elevate and improve the lives of women in need. By expanding its charitable mission into Amesbury, NSRAW and its many community partners will be able to offer more options to more women facing hardship,” said Mary Williamson, president, development, and executive director, of Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation.
Tiffany Nigro, executive director of The Pettengill House Inc., agrees. “For over a decade, Pettengill House, Inc., has partnered with NSRAW to provide critical support and improve quality of life for women 60 years and older in Newbury, Newburyport, and Salisbury, she said.
“With NSRAW’s support, we are able to expand our Senior Support Program to Amesbury. This expansion will help stabilize senior women in need in the Amesbury community by providing needed services, resources, and financial assistance,” Nigro said.
For more information about NSRAW, and how the organization may be able to help you or someone you know, download an application for funds, visit NSRAW.org. Applications are kept confidential.
