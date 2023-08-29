SALISBURY — The soothing sounds of Ripe, Steve Rondo, Air Traffic Controller and the Ryan Montbleau Band drew an estimated 3,000 music fans to Salisbury Beach on Saturday as they soaked in an afternoon of free fun during the 21st annual RiverFest.
The festival, produced by radio station WXRV 92.5 The River with assistance from the Salisbury Beach Partnership, went off almost without a hitch in terms of traffic, crowd control and weather, according to town officials.
The only issue that may have kept attendance down, the closure of the Gillis Memorial Bridge between 12:45 and 1:45 p.m., was out of the organizers’ control.
“It was an excellent family event,” Salisbury police Lt. Richard Dellaria said.
Dellaria said the crowd, which consisted mostly of families, was well-behaved and respectful. No arrests were made, he added.
Still, there was a large police presence around the beach pavilion with roughly 20 officers, some from the Northeast Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, working staggered shifts throughout the event and beyond. Before the first guitar chord was struck, K-9 teams conducted sweeps of the area to make sure it was safe, Dellaria said.
“It was great,” he said of the event.
For years, the popular festival took place across the river in Newburyport. But this year, Newburyport city officials demurred when asked to host it again, citing construction projects taking place near where the concerts are typically held.
Salisbury selectmen Vice Chairman Michael Colburn said he spent several hours at the beach, catching up with old friends and keeping a close eye on the vibe.
“I had a great time,” Colburn said. “It was great seeing people happy.”
Colburn said concerns that the town would be overwhelmed by traffic, crowds and other issues never came to fruition. Indeed, he said, there was very little traffic going in and out of Salisbury Beach during the event.
The anxiety felt by many around Salisbury that the event may prove to be too much for the town to handle was based in part by what happened during the 2018 RiverFest.
That year, a performance by nationally known act Barenaked Ladies appeared to have swamped Newburyport city officials and law enforcement. The concert resulted in gridlock traffic, an overflowing Market Landing Park, and a cleanup that lasted for days.
Colburn praised the Police Department for keeping people safe, the Department of Public Works for keeping the area clean, and emergency medical services personnel for keeping everyone healthy. Colburn said he was told the EMS staff had a quiet day with only one or two minor injuries reported.
The bottom line, according to Colburn, was the town has dealt with large beach crowds for decades and was well-prepared for the festival.
“I would love for them to come back,” Colburn said. “We understand how to do it.”
Donald St. Sauveur, general manager of The River, said the event went so well that coming back to Salisbury is definitely an option but such a determination won’t be made in the near future.
“It’s too early to tell if it makes sense,” St. Sauveur said, adding that much of the decision depends on lining up enough corporate sponsors to underwrite the free concerts.
The town’s parking lots were able to handle the number of cars coming to the Broadway area. Other festivalgoers took advantage of free shuttle buses from the Newburyport MBTA parking lot and Salisbury Beach State Reservation parking lots, St. Sauveur said.
As for how the event went, St. Sauveur said there are always challenges when putting on a festival at a new venue but it was nearly flawless.
“It was an extremely positive experience,” said St. Sauveur, who thanked local officials for making the day fun for all.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
