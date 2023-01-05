NEWBURY — Spencer-Peirce-Little-Farm will once again be aglow next weekend when the town's Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire makes its return.
The annual event will take place Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m., with the bonfire beginning at dusk.
Continuing as a fundraising event for the Newbury Fire Department and Historic New England, the event will again be held at the Littles Lane compound.
Parking passes can be purchased ahead of time for $20 on the Historic New England website here (https://my.historicnewengland.org/13919/newbury-bonfire).
All trees picked up in Newburyport between Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, will go to the bonfire. Three tree dropoff locations are also available for community convenience: the Newbury fire Station at 3 Morgan Ave., the Byfield Fire Station at 44 Central St., and the Newburyport Fire Station at 0 Greenleaf St. Anything dropped off before Thursday, Jan. 12 will also go to the fire.
Madison Vlass, Newbury Site Manager for Historic New England, said trees will not be accepted at the bonfire. She also suggested attendees check the weather leading up to the event as well as the day of. There will be no rain date for the event, it will go on in any conditions.
"I recommend everyone wears warm clothes and sturdy walking shoes," said Vlass.
If any attendees plan to stay late into the bonfire, Vlass also recommends bringing flashlights as the farm is in an open agricultural field.
This years food and beverage vendors will include Ipswich Ale Brewery, Metzy's Cantina, 1634 Meadery, the Beefie Boys, Decanted Wine, Justine's Baked Goods and the Whoo(pie) Wagon.
Vlass stated the event will be simple, just vendors and a bonfire this year.
A short open house of the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm will run from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for any attendees who wish to see the property.
Unlike last year, there will not be an auction at the bonfire this year. The Newbury Fire Department will determine who throws the first flair on the day of the bonfire.
Attendees will have two entrances to park, one at the Farm 5 Little's Lane and another at Tendercrop Fields located at 71 High Road.
Cars with four-wheel or all-wheel drive are also encouraged as getting to parking spots requires driving on unpaved roads.
For more information on the bonfire, visit https://www.facebook.com/OldNewburyChristmasTreeBonfire/.
