Angry Donut will roll into Purple Onion location on Inn Street, Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — The Angry Donut and Cafe will soon have a new home on Inn Street – and might have an expanded menu – but the owners still plan to keep the Washington Street location in business.
Co-owners Tom Quill and Jill Passen bought the space at 44 Inn St. last weekend. It was long occupied by The Purple Onion.
The move is mostly about location, Quill said, adding that while they love their current home, business slows down by late morning.
The shop at 38 Washington St. will remain a cafe, but will likely get another name. Quill said it's too soon to confirm details, but he and Passen are excited to explore their options.
For him, the Inn Street location is especially nostalgic because his mom used to park on Inn Street years ago, when it was still a street, rather than a pedestrian mall. She would park there, leaving him and his younger sister in the car while she bought supplies at Hazel's Yarn to knit sweaters, hats and other things for Quill and his siblings.
In moving The Angry Donut there, Quill said it preserves those memorable times with his mother.
The sale moved fast, according to Quill, so the owners are focused on making some minor cosmetic and color renovations right now. They are coordinating with building inspectors, architects and sign companies to get everything in order.
The owners hope to open the Inn Street shop "as soon as possible," but an exact date has not been confirmed.
The Angry Donut opened in Newburyport in 2018 after more than a year of selling made-from-scratch brioche doughnuts at farmers markets and pop-up events at local breweries. In early 2019, the owners opened a second location in Stratham, New Hampshire.
Like other businesses, the owners felt the impact of COVID-19. Following state stay-at-home orders in March, the owners shut down their business for two weeks from late March to early April so they could regroup and figure out how to operate safely and successfully with restrictions.
They set up online ordering and even offered delivery for a bit. Delivery didn't pan out as well as they hoped, so they stopped, but online ordering was a success.
Quill said he didn't find online ordering necessary prior to the pandemic, but now he can't imagine running his business without it.
"It's wonderful, especially with our egg sandwiches," he said. "If someone comes in and orders six egg sandwiches, they're going to have to wait. But, if they order online for say, 10 a.m., they're going to be ready when they get here."
Especially for those who feel let down when the item they want most is sold out, Quill recommends ordering online the night before to guarantee its availability.
"In life, you're going to have to adapt or you're going to sink, and we're probably lucky, in some sense, that we're small enough that we're able to do that," he said.
The owners recognize that other businesses haven't been as lucky, especially those that depend on alcohol sales.
"It's crippling and sad and I know it will come back, but you can't stay in business without customers," Quill said.
The bakery and cafe, which was previously open six days a week, cut back its hours amid the pandemic. The Newburyport location is open Thursday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Customers can expect the same food and drink offerings. As part of the purchase, The Angry Donut has recipes from The Purple Onion, which it may incorporate into the menu in honor of the longstanding establishment.
With the increased foot traffic of a location in the heart of downtown, The Angry Donut might even offer hot cookies or other specials in the evening hours.
"It opens a whole different scene for us," Quill said.
For more information, visit www.theangrydonut.com.
A phone call to The Purple Onion went to a full voicemail box. A sign outside the building, as well as papered-up windows, alerts passers-by of its closure, but a reason was not provided. Its last daily specials list was posted Friday.
