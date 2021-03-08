Angry Salisbury residents protest business owner's signs

SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen approved a Class 2 business license for the owner of a local auto shop but not before residents angry at his political signs registered their disapproval Monday night during the online Zoom broadcast of the meeting.
Robert Roy is the owner of Rob Roy Auto at 49 Main St., and is an avid supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Over the past few years, Roy has used his front lawn to post signs supporting Trump but he has recently moved on to criticize Trump's successor, President Joe Biden.
Roy posted sign last summer which read, “Joe and the Hoe Sniff and Blow Tour 2020” which he said at the time was a reference to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
One of Roy's recent sign features a picture of Biden doctored to make him look like Adolph Hitler and reads "Only a Dictator, 52 Executive Orders, 20 Days. Rules by Executive Order."
Roy works mainly as an auto mechanic but he recently applied for a Class 2 business license with the town to sell used cars as well and the Board of Selectmen hosted a public hearing on the matter during its meeting Monday night.
Roy told the selectmen that he intended to sell six cars on his property and cut down on service fees. He asked that people concerned with his signs come to see him at his shop.
Over a dozen local residents, including Kenneth Yarvitz of Beach Road, appeared virtually before the board to voice their disapproval of Roy’s signs. Most of the residents held placards reading, "Salisbury is no place for hate" and "The North Shore is no place for hate."
"There is really no place for hate in Salisbury," Yarvitz said. "I happen to have grandchildren and the last thing that I want them to see when they drive into town is that type of sign."
Another Beach Road resident, Beth Gandelman, also asked the selectmen not to approve Roy's license Monday night.
"Having that sign up there just creates such a negative tone for the entire town," she said.
Gandelman added that she had also complained about a prior sign in Roy's yard last year.
"This goes beyond a sign that should be in anyone's home or in anyone's business in the town of Salisbury in today's day and age," Gandelman said. "I will even plan to drive around town and avoid that part of the street so I don't have to look at that sign as well as some of the others."
Selectman Ronalee Ray-Parrott also mentioned her displeasure with Roy’s signs but added that the selectmen could do very little about it during Monday night's vote.
"Although I find the sign at Mr Roy's establishment offensive and embarrassing and prejudicial, unfortunately he is still within his First Amendment rights" of free speech, Ray-Parrott said.
Selectman Freeman Condon said that he visited with Roy on Monday and also found the sign offensive.
"But he is protected under the United States Constitution to have such a sign," Condon said. "I do believe that the issues tonight are separate."
The board amended its vote Monday night to include the stipulation that Roy meet all zoning requirements when it comes to his Class 2 business license and and he must also pave the area where the cars up for sale would be parked.
Both of the amendments past unanimously, as did the vote on the business license.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.