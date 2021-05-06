BOSTON — The recent poisoning of a bald eagle along the Charles River is spurring proposed limits on the use of highly toxic rat poison.
A proposal, filed on behalf of several animal rights groups, would restrict use of poison known as second-generation anticoagulants, require the state to monitor their use and mandate that pest control companies educate consumers about them.
“These are poisons and they should be regulated better,” said Kara Holmquist, state director of the Humane Society of the United States. Their use, she added, is leading to the poisoning of animals “that weren’t targeted, including many protected animals.”
Supporters say the legislation is prompted by the fatal poisoning of a female bald eagle in March, an incident that state wildlife officials have since confirmed was caused by a rodenticide.
It was the first confirmed death of an eagle in Massachusetts from the highly toxic rat poison, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife.
Second-generation anticoagulants are a type of rodent poison that prevents blood from clotting normally, which results in a fatal hemorrhage. They are far more toxic than first-generation poisons.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has restricted their sale to commercial pest control workers since 2011. Under federal law, the chemicals cannot be sold in stores.
But animal rights groups point out the chemicals are approved for residential use with few restrictions, and can be purchased online.
Wildlife officials say birds and other animals are affected when they eat poisoned rats and mice, or eat poisoned bait.
“Secondary poisoning has been documented in birds of prey like hawks and owls, as well as foxes, bobcats and coyotes,” the wildlife division said in a statement. “While bald eagles primarily eat fish, they are opportunistic foragers that feed on a variety of animals and are known to scavenge or prey on small mammals.”
A recent University of Georgia study found rat poison in about 82% of bald and golden eagle carcasses collected between 2014 and 2018.
While the study determined that only 4% of the 133 eagles studied had died from rodenticides, the researchers noted the high prevalence of the chemicals was troubling.
California was the first state last year to ban the use of highly potent rat poison, in part, to protect mountain lions and other endangered species.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill in September that bans the chemicals while the state reviews their safety.
Opponents of the ban say the poison helps prevent the spread of diseases found in the rodent population, particularly around major cities.
Unlike California’s law, the proposal filed in Massachusetts by Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, isn’t an outright ban. It would require state colleges and public schools to come up with a pest management plan and disclose whether they use rodenticides.
But pest control operators say the changes could result in booming rat populations in Boston and elsewhere, creating health and safety risks.
They say the risks of using rodenticides are minimal when the chemicals are handled correctly.
“When applied properly, you can get control of the rat population and not create any health or safety risks for people or animals,” said Peter Wonson, owner of Malden-based General Environmental Services. “If you ban or overregulate it, how are you going to control the rats? Trapping is just not practical.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites.
