NEWBURYPORT — The Anna Jaques Aid Association is sponsoring an exhibition of Merrimac artist Veronica Wolfe’s recent work on the Anna Jaques Hospital Art Wall from Aug. 10 through Sept. 7. The exhibition is a fundraiser for the hospital.
Wolfe has exhibited her work at the Rhode Island Watercolor Society; the North East Watercolor Society; the Seacoast Art Association in Exeter, New Hampshire; the Newburyport Art Association; a solo show at Merrimac Public Library and other regional venues. She sells her work primarily through her website and through Pleasant Shoppe Gallery in Newburyport.
Wolfe grew up in England, has traveled extensively, and now lives on the shores of Lake Attitash in Merrimac.
She can be reached through her website: veronicawolfeartist.com.
