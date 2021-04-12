NEWBURYPORT — For Greater Newburyport residents considering weight reduction surgery, the thought of making several pre- and post-surgery visits to hospitals far from home can be a daunting and sometimes deal-breaking reality.
But Anna Jaques Hospital officials recently announced that most of the process can now be done locally thanks to a new initiative bringing Lahey Hospital & Medical Center’s surgical weight loss program to Newburyport.
Beginning last month, the AJH surgical weight loss program started offering expanded patient education and pre- and post-surgical care locally following weight loss surgery at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.
“One of our founding principles in joining the Beth Israel Lahey Health system was to expand the services we can offer our community, and the introduction of the Anna Jaques Hospital surgical weight loss program exemplifies this commitment,” said Gary Lee, vice president of clinical services.
Lee added that another goal of combining forces with those hospitals was to cut back on travel for Greater Newburyport residents by offering more services.
"Any time we can provide care to the local community and folks can come here instead of driving long distances, we always want to take a good look at that," Lee said.
The announcement, which comes as the nation continues to battle the potentially deadly coronavirus, is another sign the hospital is returning to business as usual, albeit with social distancing and other safety measures added.
"We're basically all systems go here," Lee added.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center bariatric surgeon Dr. Reuben Shin said losing weight is one of the most difficult things many adults face.
Expanding local community access for surgical weight loss services can make a difference to patients who have been unsuccessful in losing weight and keeping it off.
"Keeping a healthy weight lowers your risk for developing health problems associated with obesity and weight loss surgery also helps and can cure some conditions that people may already have due to obesity such as diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea or fatty liver disease, among other conditions," Shin said. "Many patients tell me that undergoing surgical weight loss has really improved their health and allowed them to participate in a more active lifestyle."
In a separate phone interview, Shin said the process can take between three and six months before surgery, followed by several more appointments post-surgery. Considering the number of visits that would entail, having the option to handle them locally in person or via telehealth fulfills his desire to make the surgery easier for patients.
Shin added that providing local access to health care typically available in Boston and larger hospitals is important to him.
The first step for patients interested in the Anna Jaques surgical weight loss program is to sign up for a free virtual information session that can be watched online from home. The video provides information from a surgeon and nurse practitioner about obesity and surgical treatment options. All patients are asked to view the online video before an initial consultation is scheduled, according to the hospital.
After enrolling in the program, patients complete a virtual consultation with a team that includes a nurse practitioner, dietitian and behavioral health specialist from the Lahey surgical weight loss program. Patients will be able to complete all preoperative testing and meet with Shin at Anna Jaques after the initial consultation.
Surgeries are performed at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center with all post-surgery appointments at Anna Jaques with Shin and/or virtually with other members of the surgical weight loss team.
For more information about surgical weight loss services at Anna Jaques Hospital, visit https://www.ajh.org/services-and-departments/weight-loss-surgery.
