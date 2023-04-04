NEWBURYPORT — The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), recently granted a three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Anna Jaques Cancer Center affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC).
To earn Commission on Cancer accreditation, a cancer program must maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care, meet 34 Commission on Cancer quality care standards, and be evaluated every three years through a survey process.
Since 2015, the Anna Jaques Cancer Center has offered a full spectrum of community-based diagnostic and treatment services in Newburyport, with access to advanced treatment options and specialists at BIDMC when needed.
The center takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating all types of cancer, with a collaborative team of specialists working together to diagnose and direct a personalized treatment plan, resulting in leading-edge patient care for the community, according to hospital officials.
“Achieving accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer confirms our incredible team’s high degree of training, skill, compassion and dedication to providing quality cancer care in Newburyport,” said Dr. Jonathan Eneman, medical director of the Cancer Center. “Our patients will benefit from our center’s commitment to meet and exceed the Commission on Cancer’s standards and our resolve to continuously raise the bar on the comprehensive, patient-centered cancer care offered to the Anna Jaques community.”
Interim Anna Jaques Hospital President Jeffrey Brickman said the entire staff at Anna Jaques is proud of this accomplishment and for the recognition of the excellent care the Cancer Center delivers in the community.
"We applaud the talented team of caregivers and staff within the Cancer Center for their commitment and dedication to providing our oncology patients with the highest level of care," Brickman said.
Like all Commission on Cancer-accredited facilities, Anna Jaques Cancer Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Database (NCDB), a joint program of the Commission on Cancer and American Cancer Society. This nationwide oncology outcomes database is the largest clinical disease registry in the world. Data on all types of cancer are tracked and analyzed through the NCDB and used to explore trends in cancer care.
Accredited cancer centers also have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports. These reports help Commission on Cancer facilities with their quality improvement efforts, according to hospital officials.
