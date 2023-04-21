NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital marked National Volunteer Week on Thursday by celebrating two of its finest – Paul Burke and Don Quatrale, retirees who have helped get patients where they need to be for roughly two decades.
“Paul and Don really are a charming pair. They’re a dynamic duo,” Volunteer Services Manager Jennifer Hilton said. “They’re just so kind and always working together. I mean, how could you not love them?”
Burke and Quatrale are just two of the more than 100 volunteers who gave 12,000 hours of their time to the local Beth Israel Lahey Health-affiliated hospital last year.
Burke worked in the housekeeping department for 10 years. Since his retirement, he has volunteered for more than 8,000 hours over 12 years.
Quatrale has been volunteering for nine years, donating 2,000 hours of his time.
“You’ve got to stay active,” he said. “We’re pretty busy here and we keep moving. That’s good. Because you need something to do when you’re retired. That is, unless you like laying around watching TV.”
The 84-year-old added that he enjoys volunteering because he meets a lot of nice people and intends to keep doing it for as long as he can.
“The nurses are great and the people I work with are very thoughtful,” he said. “They treat us really good and the people we take care of really appreciate it.”
Burke said volunteering regularly is one of the things that has helped him to make it to age 95.
“It got me where I am,” he said.
The fact that the hospital is recognizing National Volunteer Week is noteworthy in itself considering the COVID-19 pandemic almost wiped out the volunteer program three years ago, according to Hilton.
“The whole program essentially had to be rebuilt,” she said. “We used to average between 25,000 to 35,000 hours of volunteer service each year. Now, we’re averaging 12,000 to 15,000 volunteer hours. We’ve done an amazing job of that so far. But there’s still a lot more work to do.”
To mark the achievement and to recognize all those who serve, Hilton said Anna Jaques will host a volunteer appreciation dinner June 22 – its first since the pandemic.
“Any volunteer who has over 100 active hours is invited,” she said.
Opportunities are available for adult and junior volunteers who bring cheer and warmth to patients and staff while generously giving of their time. Volunteers greet visitors, deliver flowers, work in the gift shop, sort and deliver mail, transport patients and support a variety of programs.
“We could always use the help,” Quatrale said.
Hilton said internship opportunities are also being offered at local schools this spring.
“We have a really robust internship program that has students rotating in and out of different departments and putting in 20 hours a week,” she said. “That’s pretty extraordinary.”
People interested in volunteering can go to https://www.ajh.org/community/volunteering.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
