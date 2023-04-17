NEWBURYPORT — On a night when Israel Adesanya reclaimed the middleweight throne and the “King of Miami” Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement, Anna Jaques Hospital security guard Phillip Anderson felt like he was the star of Ultimate Fighting Championship 287 in Miami.
Anderson’s opportunity of a lifetime came as a result of a chance meeting with Danny Healey of TorchPro while Healey was visiting family at the hospital.
The two hit it off right away and talked about mixed martial arts, with Healey being blown away at the positivity Anderson brought to the emergency room.
Healey used his connections with UFC President Dana White to see what he could do for Anderson, and soon the two were on their way to UFC 287 on April 8.
Healey said the highlight of his weekend was seeing Anderson be treated like a celebrity. He said the star treatment began as soon as they got off at the airport.
“The first thing we see is this driver escort at the baggage claim holding up a UFC Phillip Anderson sign, like the VIPs get, and just right from jump we had the VIP experience like we were the celebrities, like we were Kid Rock, we were Mike Tyson,” Healey said.
Healey made sure that Anderson’s wife, Lakecha Anderson, a lab technician at Anna Jaques, could come with them to enjoy the VIP experience, which happened to coincide with her birthday. She said White gave them the royal treatment.
“All we had to do was get up and show up,” Lakecha Anderson said.
She said top-notch accommodations were only the beginning of the experience.
“Not only did Dana White have us located at the Hilton with all the fighters, he also had it arranged for us to come down ringside,” Lakecha Anderson said.
She said they met celebrities, including Mike Tyson, Kid Rock and former President Donald Trump. She said it was the best birthday celebration she could ask for.
“If I don’t receive another birthday gift as I walk this earth, that one took care of them all,” Lakecha Anderson said.
Phillip Anderson said the experience was everything he hoped it would be.
“It was the best night of my life besides my wedding night,” he said.
He explained how much it meant to him to see his wife enjoy the experience.
“She was just like in awe, she was so happy and she needed it,” Phillip Anderson said.
He said he met a 14-year old boy, Joshy Good, who had a heart transplant following a heart attack. He said he spoke with Good and formed an instant connection, and was able to get the teen closer to ringside where he could talk to the superstars.
“I gave him my John 3:16 necklace that I had for like 20 years. ‘Cause I said, ‘You a warrior, you deserve this.’ And he hugged me, told me he loved me, and that just made my whole weekend man,” Phillip Anderson said.
He said he had a fantastic time meeting all the fighters.
“From Gilbert Burns to Glover Teixeira, all those guys love me man. They offered me dinner, they offered me lunch, they offered me drinks,” Phillip Anderson said.
Healey said that before the main event, he got a call from White’s assistant, telling him to come with the Andersons to meet White and his celebrity guests.
“Phillip didn’t know what was about to happen, which was really cool,” Healey said.
He said that because Trump was next to White, they had to go through a wave of 20 Secret Service members who “parted like the Red Sea” so that they could get to White.
“He gives me a big hug, and I introduce him to Phillip and they had a good little powwow and Dana White basically told Phillip, ‘We need more people in this world like you, I hope you’re having the greatest time in your life, keep doing good in this world,’” Healey said.
He said the night ended with them at a Miami nightclub called E11EVEN and celebrating with Adesanya. He said he was talking about going when the person in front of them turned around.
“He’s like, ‘Well I own the place, you guys can come in for free and roll with us,’” Healey said.
He said they were out until 5 a.m. and that both he and his team, along with the Andersons, had the time of their lives.
Phillip Anderson spoke glowingly about sharing the experience with Healey and his team.
“I formed a new family with them,” he said.
Phillip Anderson reiterated his belief that none of this would have been possible without the support of everyone at Anna Jaques Hospital.
Healey said those interested in seeing footage of the experience should keep their eyes on the TorchPro YouTube channel.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
