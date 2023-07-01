NEWBURYPORT — Local artist/illustrator Susan Spellman is displaying a selection of oil paintings and watercolors this month at the Anna Jaques Hospital Art Wall Gallery.
The exhibit is on the wall of the first-floor corridor next to the hospital gift shop.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the hospital and be used to support patient care.
Spellman is a member of the Newburyport Art Association, the North Shore Arts Association in Gloucester and the Greater Haverhill Art Association.
Several other pieces of her work are part of the hospital’s permanent collection on the Institution for Savings Inpatient Unit on the hospital’s third floor.
