NEWBURYPORT — Crispy calamari, multigrain risotto and swordfish Provencal are just some of the menu items that will be available when the Anna Jaques Aid Association presents its weeklong Great Chefs 2023 event next month.
The association was founded in 1888 and is dedicated to raising money to support Anna Jaques Hospital.
Association board member Kristin Hunter said the nonprofit organization raised about $60,000 through its Holiday House Tour in December and will offer local foodies a chance to grab a two- or three-course meal at more than a dozen restaurants April 10-16.
“This gives people who are here, in our community, a chance to have dinner for a cause,” she said. “You can go out and have a nice meal and you can support the local hospital and do good at the same time.”
Hunter said the association donated $120,000 to the local hospital last year.
“Even through COVID, we have been able to remain donating the same dollar amounts because of the community that we live in,” she said. “Last year, we donated $85,000 to the nurse mentoring program, which helped enable young nurses to learn from the senior staff and is a great program.”
Hunter added that $20,000 was donated toward an operating room robotics program, and a $10,000 donation helped to fund free health care in Seabrook.
“That really is one of the hardest-hit communities for funding in the area,” she said. “We also had an additional $5,000 donated for behavioral health. So, the money that’s raised here in our community stays within our community.”
Participating restaurants include Loretta, Metzy’s Cantina, Michael’s Harborside, Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Mission Oak Grill, The Poynt, Sea Level Oyster Bar and Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar.
Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria and Seaglass Restaurant and Lounge, both in Salisbury, will also participate, as will American BBQ Smokehouse & Grill in Rowley and Ristorante Molise, Crave and Phat Cats Bistro in Amesbury.
Loretta owner Ted Epstein said his Pleasant Street restaurant will offer four appetizers, including the Loretta salad; four main courses, including the swordfish Provencal; and a trio of desserts, including chocolate mousse.
“I think it is such a benefit to have a good community hospital like that,” he said. “Besides that, this community has been so supportive of us that I look forward to supporting other charities and other causes that make the community a better place all the time. We do this every year and it seems to be a good way to help.”
Michael’s Harborside will have crispy calamari as one of its three first courses, with the shrimp scampi among the second courses and strawberry shortcake as part of the dessert menu.
Phat Cats Bistro will have its Phat Cat Chowder as one of two appetizers, the multigrain risotto as one of three main courses, and the chocolate hangover cake as one of two desserts available.
Hunter said menu items will be available for dine in or takeout.
“I think people are starting to get a little bit more comfortable with being with 400 other people these days,” she said. “But there may be some people that are still a bit unsure if they want to go out to an event.”
To purchase tickets and see the menus, go to https://annajaqueshospitalaidassociati.ticketspice.com/great-chefs-2023.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
