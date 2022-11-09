NEWBURYPORT — After 20 years of being a certified Level 3 trauma center, Anna Jaques Hospital recently relinquished its designation, according to the hospital’s leader.
Without the voluntary designation, which ended Oct. 1, ambulance services are now transporting those who require that level of response to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and other area hospitals with that ranking or higher.
An Anna Jaques official said despite the loss of its designation, the hospital “will continue to deliver the same high-quality emergency care as we always have without the significant administrative costs associated with the designation.”
President Mark Goldstein said Tuesday that in early 2021, the hospital was recertified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level 3 trauma center. But that March, he informed the state that Anna Jaques would voluntarily give up that designation effective Oct. 1.
A Level 3 trauma center must provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations, according to the American Trauma Society.
This includes 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists. A Level 3 trauma center must develop transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level 1 or Level 2 trauma center; provide back-up care for rural and community hospitals, and meet other benchmarks.
An official for Cataldo Ambulance, which provides ambulance service for Newburyport, Salisbury and other area communities under the name Atlantic Ambulance, said loss of the designation has had a “small impact” on its operations but not to the point where lives have been lost.
“It affects us somewhat,” said Rob White, senior director of operations for Cataldo Ambulance.
White added that those who require a Level 3 trauma center are instead diverted to the Portsmouth hospital or flown by medical helicopter to a Boston area hospital. Those patients were typically involved in motor vehicle crashes that required them to be extricated from the damaged vehicle, he said.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital, which is 18 miles north of Newburyport, is a Level 2 trauma center facility, one step above Level 3.
Newbury Fire Chief Richard Janvrin said the change has not affected his department. When Anna Jaques had its former certification, Newbury emergency personnel would transport patients there to receive Level 3 services. Now, those patients are being driven to Portsmouth.
“It will change operations somewhat,” Janvrin said.
Newbury and Amesbury are among the area communities that operate their own ambulance service.
A phone call and email to Portsmouth Regional Hospital officials for comment were not returned.
Goldstein said relinquishing the Level 3 certification will save the hospital the $250,000 it costs to maintain the rating. That amount takes into account staffing, fees to the American College of Surgeons and various services. But Goldstein pushed back on the notion that the decision was done to save money.
“We didn’t do it for cost cutting. I’m trying to present value to the community,” Goldstein said.
The hospital sees an average of 30,000 patients in its emergency rooms over the course of a year. Of those patients, roughly 15 require Level 3 trauma services, he said.
“We always prioritize what’s best for the community,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein disputed that ambulance service providers are avoiding Anna Jaques Hospital and transporting patients to Portsmouth Regional and other hospitals. He said because of Anna Jaques’ affiliation with Beth Israel Lahey Health, patients who need higher levels of trauma response are transported to Boston area hospitals via its helipad or by ambulance.
“That’s where the confusion is, we are providing the same service,” Goldstein said.
Whether there are enough ambulances available to transport patients presents a perpetual challenge, with staffing issues reducing the number of ambulances available at a particular time.
In September, Ward 6 Newburyport City Councilor Byron Lane expressed his frustration on social media with a lack of ambulances available during a weekend about that time.
“This is completely unacceptable on all levels and frightening,” Lane wrote. “I’d say it’s time to open up a conversation with Atlantic and the A.J. (Anna Jaques Hospital) to find out what the expectations and service level agreements are for our communities. I for one am enraged.”
In response, officials at Anna Jaques Hospital and Cataldo Ambulance conceded that due to staffing issues nationwide, a shortage of emergency medical technicians has resulted in less-than-optimal wait times and ambulance coverage.
Despite the designation ending Oct. 1, a road sign that reflects the certification remains at the hospital.
An Anna Jaques Hospital official said the city’s Department of Public Services, which handles the hospital’s road signs, has been informed of the switch but has yet to remove that sign.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
