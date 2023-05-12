NEWBURYPORT — As part of National Nurses Week, Anna Jaques Hospital is highlighting how nursing can be a family affair.
While hundreds of people make up the staff at Anna Jaques, something that makes the hospital’s roster stand out is the number of multigenerational employees.
One such pair is Deb Burke and her daughter Bridget Burke.
The matriarch of the Burke family started at Anna Jaques 22 years ago, eventually becoming director of its intensive care and cardiac units.
“I stayed only because the facility was welcoming,” she said. “They had excellent nursing staff here. We had good support systems, and I found it to be where I started doing full time eight years ago and I’m stuck here ever since.”
Bridget Burke, an emergency department EMT, followed suit seven years later after gaining an appreciation for nursing through her mom.
“She helped teach me a lot of things that I learned down here along with other people that I get to proudly call co-workers,” the daughter said.
She added that nursing wasn’t always her plan.
“I went to school for education to start and then I realized that wasn’t for me, so I ended up in medical,” Bridget Burke said.
Deb Burke said she maintains a professional working relationship with her daughter while they are at the hospital and that they do not talk about work. She expressed pride in how her daughter has come into her own.
“Bridget did do a good job, so I’m very happy that she’s here. I didn’t have to kick her (expletive) and she has a lot of respect throughout the facility, so I’m proud to have her working here,” Deb Burke said.
While she does get to work with her daughter, she considers the entire nursing staff to be one big family.
“In my experience, if you show respect for the nurses, they show respect for you. If you treat the nurses well, they treat you well in return. So it’s all a working family,” Deb Burke said.
Bridget Burke echoed her mother’s sentiment.
“It’s knowing that we have each other’s back. I know I can rely on my co-workers,” she said. “We’re going to go into a stressful situation together, and we’re going to do what’s best for the patient and give great care.”
Christina Salvatore, a nurse in the post-acute care unit, and her daughter Olivia Salvatore, an emergency room technician, are another one of the hospital’s generational pairs. She expressed what it means to her to be able to work so closely with her daughter.
“Olivia, when she first came to this hospital, she said she had no idea what the emergency room was like. and she found this appreciation for what I do and I just think it’s very sweet that you can look down the hallway and see your daughter or go to lunch or walk to work,” she said.
Anna Jaques Chief Medical Officer Dr. Glenn Focht said it is an honor to have generations of nursing professionals choose the Highland Avenue hospital.
“As a parent, it must be enormously satisfying to see an adult child choose to follow you into a profession and also choose to work in the same organization where you provide care,” he said. “It speaks to the stories and experiences that family members have shared between each other about what it means to work at Anna Jaques and the ways compassionate nurses and health care providers can make a difference to our organization and the people we care for.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
