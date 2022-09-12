NEWBURYPORT — The Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association is looking to get people into a Paris state of mind when it hosts its Sea-Side Soiree fundraiser at the Custom House Maritime Museum on Thursday, Sept. 15. The association raises money to purchase equipment not funded through the hospital’s annual operating expenses.
“We are lucky we have the type of hospital we have here with the types of services Anna Jaques is able to provide,” association Vice President Sheryl Blair said.
Blair said the fundraiser will mark the first in-person event her group has hosted since 2018.
“We had other events during that time, but they were not in person. So this is really exciting for us. The Aid Association always tries to make an annual donation to the hospital but that has been difficult without in-person events,” she said.
The association supports the hospital with an annual donation and was still able to reach $110,000 last year without any in-person fundraising events, Blair added.
The Parisian-themed evening will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and include live and silent auctions with a special guest celebrity auctioneer, former WBZ radio host Jordan Rich. The event is sold out. The silent auction will include beauty and bourbon baskets, as well as a baseball signed by former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jim Lonborg, and will take place online at www.32auctions.com/organizations/100043/auctions/128221?r=1&t=all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.