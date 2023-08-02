NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital recently awarded $1,500 scholarships to two local high school graduates who plan to study health care in college.
Each year, Anna Jaques’ medical staff scholarship committee selects two students to receive scholarships.
Kate Gerrish is a 2023 graduate of Pentucket Regional High School in West Newbury and is headed to Fairfield University in Connecticut to study biology and neuroscience. In the future, she hopes to help people with mental health issues.
Riley Gilmore is a 2023 graduate of Masconomet Regional High School and also plans to attend Fairfield University in the fall. Gilmore will study nursing, a career path she has wanted to pursue since elementary school.
