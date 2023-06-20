NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital recently awarded scholarships to assist seven employees in furthering their education in nursing during its annual Lois Anderson, RN, Scholarship Event.
The scholarship event is named in memory of Anderson, a longtime nurse and director of nursing in the emergency department whose career at Anna Jaques spanned more than 40 years until her retirement in 2008. Anderson passed away in 2016.
“It is rewarding to see so many on our staff from many departments work to further their education, and these scholarships are a wonderful way to help them reach their goals,” said Jeffrey L. Brickman, interim president of Anna Jaques Hospital. “We are thankful to the families who established these scholarship funds, which continue to benefit both our staff and our community hospital.”
Recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the Oliver J. and Edith H. Audet Scholarship Fund were:
Shaelin Lombard, of Newburyport, a food service aide and certified nursing assistant who will attend Colby-Sawyer College in Maine to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Amy Southall, of Georgetown, a food service aide who has worked at Anna Jaques since she was 15 years old and will now be pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.
Nathan Williamson, of Amesbury, a psychiatric counselor in the Adult Psychiatric Services Department, who will pursue an accelerated Bachelor of Nursing at Salem State University.
The recipients of $1,000 scholarships from the Robert Coffyn Clark Scholarship Fund were:
Jordan Perez, of Haverhill, a registered nurse on the cardiac unit who is enrolled in a bachelors of nursing to master of nursing program at Endicott College in Beverly.
Anastasia Papouli, of Haverhill, a medical assistant at Women’s Health Care who is enrolled in a bachelor of science to master’s degree program in sexual and reproductive medicine at the University of South Wales.
A $1,000 scholarship from the Lower Merrimack Valley Physician Hospital Organization was presented to:
Alexandra Tecun, of Beverly, a patient care assistant in the cardiac unit who is enrolled in a bachelor of science in nursing to master in nursing program with a concentration in nursing education at Endicott College.
A $1,000 scholarship from the Anna Jaques Hospital Medical Staff was presented to: Melissa Paskowski, of Byfield, a registered nurse in the cardiac unit who is enrolled in a bachelor of science in nursing to master in nursing program with a concentration in psychiatric mental health nursing at Regis College in Weston.
The Oliver J. and Edith Audet Scholarship Fund was provided by Col. Harold H. Audet, MD, in 1992 in memory of his parents. Col. Audet was an employee of Phillip Morris Company. He believed strongly in the power of higher education and its capacity to transform and that better educated employees deliver better patient care.
The Robert Coffyn Clark Fund for Scholarships was bequeathed by Clark, a longtime Newburyport resident who worked for Chase & Lunt Insurance for many years, serving as vice president. Clark, who passed away in 1980, left proceeds from his estate to Anna Jaques Hospital for the creation of the scholarship fund.
Anna Jaques Hospital is a 119-bed not-for-profit community hospital serving the Merrimack Valley, North Shore and Southern New Hampshire. With 1,200 employees and more than 200 physicians on staff, Anna Jaques is recognized for delivering high quality community health care with an emphasis on patient satisfaction. For more information about Anna Jaques Hospital, please visit www.ajh.org.
Anna Jaques Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,800 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education. For more information about Beth Israel Lahey Health, please visit www.bilh.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.