NEWBURYPORT – Former Newburyport Mayor Byron J. Matthews and his family recently attended a groundbreaking ceremony for Anna Jaques Hospital's operating room expansion and new entrance construction projects.
What is being called the Stepping Forward project will increase the hospital’s surgical capacity for the first time in 25 years, with the creation of two new state-of-the-art operating rooms. The new entrance will be named for Matthews and his wife Helen, both long-time volunteers and community leaders.
“The project will expand our ability to meet the growing demand for specialty services, particularly orthopedics, while providing superior patient care to our patients close to home,” said Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein. “We will also enhance the patient experience by providing better improved access, signage and direction for patient and visitors when they enter through the new front entrance.”
A video compilation of congratulatory messages was shared to mark the occasion of the groundbreaking and included remarks from Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker; Dr. Kevin Tabb, president and chief executive officer of Beth Israel Lahey Health; Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday; and many other dignitaries and leaders with whom Byron and Helen Matthews have worked on behalf of Anna Jaques Hospital and the community for the last 60 years.
“Helen and Byron Matthews have given so much to Anna Jaques Hospital and we have been truly blessed for their passion and commitment to our community hospital,” said David LaFlamme, chairman of the AJH Board of Trustees in the video tribute message. “I thank them both for their unwavering dedication and compassion to our community.”
Anna Jaques Hospital is a part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,600 physicians and 36,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
For more information about the Stepping Forward Project at Anna Jaques Hospital, visit: ajh.org/giving/steppingforward
