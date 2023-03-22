NEWBURYPORT — Jeffrey Brinkman has been named interim leader of Anna Jaques Hospital as officials search for a permanent replacement for Chief Executive Officer and President Mark Goldstein who is retiring shortly, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The same hospital spokesperson said Brinkman is expected to take the interim president's job on Monday.
A former hospital senior vice president, Goldstein was elevated to the role of president and CEO after his predecessor, Delia O'Connor retired in 2014.
Anna Jaques Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health and over the last two years has seen many changes inside and out. Goldstein most recently oversaw a $9 million project that added a pair of new operating rooms to support the New England Baptist Orthopedic program at the hospital, as well as a new main entrance and walkway named after former Mayor Byron Matthews.
The hospital also established a new helipad during Goldstein's tenure and voluntarily relinquished its designation last October as a certified Level 3 trauma center.
More recently, the hospital has been feeling pressure from the Massachusetts Nurses Association which is seeking new contracts for its members and recently picketed outside the hospital's Wallace Bashaw Way entrance to draw attention to its concerns.
Daily News reporter Jim Sullivan contributed to this story.
