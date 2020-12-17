NEWBURYPORT — A moment of hope more than nine months in the making took place in an Anna Jaques Hospital conference room Wednesday morning when staff members there were injected with the first-ever Food and Drug Administration-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is an historic moment for our hospital, our community and even the world,” said Dr. Gail Fayre, the hospital’s chief medical officer. “Today, we had the privilege of giving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the patient care team, including doctors, nurses and support staff such as housekeepers and security.
“I could not be more proud and excited as we begin to restore real hope for an end to this pandemic,” she added. “I am also eager for every member of the community to embrace the vaccine and do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The injections come roughly 24 hours after 141 doses of the highly anticipated Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to the Highland Avenue facility. The vaccine will be stored inside a massive super-cold freezer loaned to the hospital by Beverly-based North Shore Innoventures.
“Dr. Fayre has done an incredible job leading the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for our hospital,” Anna Jaques Hospital President Mark Goldstein said. “The inherent complexity and logistics involved in this process cannot be understated — and to coordinate an undertaking of this scale with so many variables changing in near real time, and have it ready to launch in just two weeks, is just extraordinary. We are so grateful to Dr. Fayre for guiding our team with such leadership, expertise and grace.”
Fayre said the hospital can vaccinate between eight and 12 people an hour. The names of those vaccinated are added to a database that is then forwarded to state health officials.
“We had more people that wanted (the vaccine) than we had slots today,” she said.
Fayre added that the hospital will be likely able to vaccinate people at the same rate for the foreseeable future as the state acquires more doses in what she called a “continuous rollout” of the vaccine.
“There’s almost a festive air here and it’s been a long time since there’s been a festive air at Anna Jaques Hospital,” she said.
Among the first to receive the vaccine Wednesday morning was Dr. Joshua Tarkan, president of Anna Jaques’ medical staff.
“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today is a privilege. The data are unimpeachable — and I’ve seen too many bad outcomes and I’ve lost too many patients not to take this step today,” Tarkan said. “This will usher in a new era, but despite vaccination, I would remind others that we must not blithely ignore the traditional measures we already have in place to stop the spread of the virus.”
He encouraged everyone to get the vaccine.
“For your loved ones, for your neighbors, for the waiters who serve you dinner, for the teachers at your kids’ school — and for the countless other people you will protect by taking this action,” Tarkan said. “This is how we can pay it forward, ad infinitum.”
Vaccinating Tarkan and other health care providers and ancillary staff are the first steps of a massive campaign to vaccinate people in not only the region but the entire country.
Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a three-phase vaccine distribution system as recommended by the Massachusetts COVID-19 Advisory Group.
The first phase, which began this month and runs through February, covers hospital and other health care workers, emergency responders, those who live in assisted living or rest homes, and home-based health care workers.
Phase 2 is to take place between February and April, and covers anyone age 65 or older, those deemed at high risk for COVID-19 complications, teachers and school staff, public health employees, grocery store workers, sanitation workers and other public employees.
Vaccinations for the general public are expected to begin in April and continue through June, according to the state’s schedule.
