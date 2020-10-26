NEWBURYPORT — After putting plans for an $8 million operating room expansion project on hold seven months ago to handle a growing number of COVID-19 cases, Anna Jaques Hospital officials are moving ahead with the public phase of fundraising they believe will put construction on track for groundbreaking in the spring.
As the hospital, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, rebounds from the impact of the pandemic, Mark L. Goldstein, the president of AJH, said the Highland Avenue institution is planning for anticipated growth in community-based specialty care, particularly in orthopedics.
“This is such an important project we made a commitment to doing,” he said last week. “Even with the coronavirus and the financial strain everyone has seen – including us – we look at this as a springboard adding more health care and value to the community.”
The construction will include two expanded, state-of-the-art orthopedic operating rooms to handle new technology and larger surgical teams, and a renovated main entry to the hospital. That portal will be named the Helen and Byron J. Matthews Entrance in honor of the former mayor – who was born at Anna Jaques – and his wife, who gave birth to their two sons at the hospital. The couple have served as volunteers and in other roles at the hospital for more than 60 years.
Goldstein said the expansion plan had been in the works since 2017 and the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation was well along with the “quiet phase” of fundraising rounding up support from larger donors when the pandemic hit.
Mary Williamson, executive director of the foundation, said the organization began fundraising in fall 2018, with $3.5 million pledged or donated toward the Stepping Forward Campaign’s $4 million goal. That effort was launched with a $500,000 gift from the Gerrish Family Foundation.
More than 45 donors have pledged $25,000 or more at the “Leadership” level, but now, she said, “We need donors in every position on the spectrum, large and small.”
Now, the foundation has increased the goal and hopes to raise an additional $500,000 in the coming months “to really get us over the finish line.”
“We’re very happy with the enthusiastic support we’ve received and want to invite the broader community to participate” through smaller donations, she said. One way to support the project is to purchase a commemorative brick for the hospital’s courtyards with a donation of $500 or $1,000.
The foundation also is accepting outright gifts, multiyear pledges, matching gifts and planned gifts as ways local donors can participate. A few naming opportunities still exist as well.
Orthopedic surgery at Anna Jaques has doubled over the past 10 years, according to hospital officials. In 2015, the hospital introduced Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for hip and knee replacements.
The clinical partnership with New England Baptist Hospital “both reinforces and strengthens the ongoing commitment to excellent quality outcomes and patient-centered care within the local community,” Goldstein said.
“AJH is the destination for outstanding orthopedic surgery and post-surgical care in our region, offering a high-quality patient experience and an environment that can lead to faster healing – all close to home,” he said.
Wayne Capolupo of Salisbury, a hospital trustee and chair of the building committee, said in a statement, “Understandably, people have a very high expectation level today. They not only want great medical care, they want an exceptional patient experience. This project will deliver both for our patients.”
David LaFlamme, chair of the Anna Jaques board of trustees, underscored the role people in Greater Newburyport can play in this final part of the fundraising campaign.
“As we have for over 135 years, Anna Jaques relies on the community’s philanthropic support to maintain our high standard of quality care close to home,” he said in a statement from the hospital. “Donors to this campaign, especially in this final, public phase, can make a real difference in providing the best possible surgical experience.”
All gifts made to the Stepping Forward Campaign and to the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation stay in the community to support the hospital. For more about the Stepping Forward Campaign, contact Mary Williamson at 978-463-1211 or visit ajh.org/stepping forward.
Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News. Follow him on Twitter @RichardLodge_DN.
