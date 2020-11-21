NEWBURYPORT – Citing a steady rise in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, Anna Jaques Hospital officials are restricting visitors across all care settings at the facility, beginning Monday, Nov. 23.
"Anna Jaques’ service area continues to see a steady rise in COVID-19 positive cases, mirroring the increases seen in Massachusetts and around the country," the hospital said in a press release. "Unfortunately, this trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks."
Before coming to the hospital, visitors should go online to www.ajh.org for more details and specifics.
The city of Newburyport's email notification late Friday said that there have been 275 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the city, with three confirmed on Friday and 49 active cases. To date, 11 Newburyport residents have died from complications from the virus, the city said, a revision from previous numbers that indicated 12 residents had died from the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.