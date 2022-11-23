NEWBURYPORT — Fed up with what they consider low staffing and shrinking services at Anna Jaques Hospital, nurses are taking their complaints to the state level and warning the public that the local hospital may not be the best place to go when they are sick.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association, which represents 350 registered nurses at the hospital, issued a scathing statement over the weekend, saying that the closure of the hospital’s pediatric unit, periodic closures of computerized tomography scanning services, and the lack of staff in other departments have caused excessive emergency room wait times at Anna Jaques, as well as unwarranted transfers of patients to other facilities.
In response, the hospital’s chief nursing officer, Richard Maki, acknowledged that staffing issues have led to a reduction of services but said because the hospital is part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health system, patients still have access to the best health care.
“Every single hospital is struggling with staffing,” said Maki, the hospital’s vice president. “If we can’t solve the problem here, we can solve it within the BILH system.”
Colleen Carbone, a registered nurse in the Anna Jaques emergency department, as well as the co-chairperson of the nurses’ bargaining unit with the Nurses Association, agreed there is a nationwide shortage of nurses.
But she said the hospital administration should listen to its local health care providers.
“If we don’t creatively think and listen to those on the front line, we’re gonna going to lose humans,” she said. “People are going to die as a result of this and we’re nurses. Our mission is to keep people alive.”
Maki said Anna Jaques has fared relatively well compared to other hospitals across the state with a 7 percent nursing related vacancy rate, half the statewide average.
But Carbone said Anna Jaques officials are not doing all they can. Instead of recruiting and retaining local nurses, hospital officials are relying on hiring expensive travel nurses to fill the gaps, according to Carbone, who said hospitals work best when they have an adequate supply of nurses familiar with their community and the patient population.
“This is someone who is normally not local to your community, so they don’t know the faces of our patients that we know, and can see them come in and immediately know who that is and what they need within seconds. That’s a true nurse in the community and we’re losing them rapidly,” she said.
But the problem goes beyond the number of available nurses, according to the union. The Nurses Association maintains that the loss of technicians and management staff has led to CT scanning being unavailable between 30 and 50% of the time since September, and the union has appealed to the hospital administration to take action to prevent full access to the service.
Anna Jaques officials disputed the union’s numbers.
“We looked at our data and found that the CT scanner was up and running 98% of the time, therefore the MNA statistic is inaccurate,” Jennifer Krintz, Beth Israel Lahey’s vice president of communications, said in an email.
But Maki acknowledged that the staffing shortage has resulted in the hospital recruiting temporary workers or travelers to make sure the CAT scan is available as much as possible.
The hospital’s lack of around-the-clock access to CT scanning services is a critical concern for Carbone, who said a CAT scan is a key diagnostic tool for a variety of critical medical conditions, including the evaluation of patients with possible head or other internal injuries or those suffering from a potential stroke.
“The administration wasn’t making this known publicly. So you would have a patient come in, having a stroke or something they might need urgent surgery for, and then waiting to find an ambulance to be transferred to a hospital that could get a CAT scan service to them. That’s just not acceptable,” she said.
Nurses at Anna Jaques presented a petition in January, asking the hospital administration to address the ongoing and unsafe conditions they say are jeopardizing the safety of patients, staff and the community at a facility that provides emergency care to 27,000 patients on an annual basis.
“It’s almost a year later and nothing has changed, except the fact that it’s gotten worse,” Carbone said.
Significant staffing shortages have caused the hospital’s registered nurses to take on excessively large patient assignments, which can jeopardize the safety of patients and services such as cardiac catheterizations, echocardiograms and nuclear medicine, which have been unavailable on nights and weekends, according to the nurse’s union.
The hospital also relinquished its status as a Level 3 regional trauma center earlier this year, which downgraded the level of service available in the emergency room. Carbone said she has had patients waiting to be transferred to a Boston area hospital for more than 17 hours.
“I really feel that it’s my my duty to stand up for our nurses and finally bring our voice to the public because I can tell you the public has no idea what’s truly going on,” Carbone said. “This is our home. If my dad gets sick, he’s going to Anna Jaques. If there’s a school shooting at my daughter’s school, she’s going there. I want our hospital to thrive, but it’s not going to if they don’t listen.”
The Nurses Association has filed official complaints about Anna Jaques Hospital with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health as well as the Joint Commission for the Accreditation of Hospitals.
The union’s press release states that Anna Jaques nurses are working on a contract through Dec. 31, 2023, and are being paid 15 to 40 % less than their counterparts at other nearby facilities, such as Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital.
“We’re the lowest paid, and those of us that are left have stayed because we care about our community,” Carbone said.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane, who expressed concern last summer about staffing and equipment issues at the hospital, said Anna Jaques nurses are “fantastic” and need to be supported.
“Because of the location of Anna Jaques, we really need full service there. We’re putting people’s lives in jeopardy when they have to go somewhere else,” he said.
Lane added that he wants to make sure the community is as safe as possible, which is why he said he supports the nurses’ efforts.
“The hospital needs to pay them competitively so that our area doesn’t suffer,” Lane said. “The last thing I want is for somebody to lose their life when they don’t have to. It only takes one and, for me, one is the limit.”
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.