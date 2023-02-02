NEWBURYPORT — Over 20 registered nurses walked into the office of Anna Jaques Hospital President and CEO Mark Goldstein Thursday afternoon hoping to hand him a petition demanding better pay. Unfortunately for nurses, they had to settle for giving it to an executive assistant after being told he wasn't available.
The petition, which was signed by 270 of the 339 (roughly 80%) of their colleagues working at the Beth Israel Lahey Health affiliated hospital, is asking management for better compensation to ward off a worsening staffing crisis.
Registered nurse Margaret Mirecki said the trip to Goldstein's office came on the first anniversary of the submission of a similar petition which was not acted upon by hospital management and resulted in more than 90 nurses leaving the facility between 2021 and 2023.
"We're here today to protect our patients and our licenses," she said.
Nurses are also concerned about a recent announcement that Goldstein will be leaving, without announcing a successor, at the end of April and they marched together to his office to deliver their petition.
But the nurses, who are also members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, were told Goldstein was on a conference call and would not be able to receive the petition in person, so the document was left with an executive assistant.
Mirecki said the silence she and her fellow nurses have encountered from hospital management "is so loud."
"Their disengagement is really their legacy of the past year and it makes me wonder what the future of this hospital is. Is it even going to be here next year?" she said.
Beth Israel Lahey Health Director of Media Relations Sarah Finlaw said in an email that the hospital is launching a search for its next president but also pointed out that such searches take a number of months.
Finlaw did not, however, wish to comment further on the nurses' attempt to hand their petition to Goldstein directly.
Thursday's dramatic action is but the latest attempt by hospital nurses to draw attention to what they consider serious issues within the hospital. In November, they went public with their concerns about the hospital's decision to close the pediatric unit and terminate its designation as a Level 3 trauma center. They also highlighted periodic closure of the CT scanning service; and a dearth of staffing in numerous
But Thursday focused mostly on better pay as nurses at Anna Jaques hospital are the lowest paid in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire, according to Mirecki.
"The nurses here care about the hospital and working in the community. This is neighbors taking care of neighbors and we love our community. Our community has always supported us but the face of the hospital is starting to change. It is bleeding out and it is not going to be what it used to be, if we continue along this trajectory," she said.
Mirecki also said she and her fellow nurses don't expect to be paid the same as their counterparts in Greater Boston but are asking for roughly the same compensation as those at Beth Israel Lahey Health's Beverly Hospital.
"The nurses love it here and they want to stay here. But they have to make it an equitable situation," she said.
Anna Jaques Hospital Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Richard Maki said in an email that the hospital has provided exceptional care to its patients and the Newburyport community for nearly 140 years.
"We are deeply proud of the high-quality care we deliver and the talented clinicians and staff who make it possible. Hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country are facing unprecedented workforce challenges. Our wages are market-competitive, and we have robust programs in place to recruit, retain and support our hardworking nurses and other clinical staff," he said.
Registered nurse Lisa Bocchetti has been working at Anna Jaques Hospital for the past 18 years and said her familiarity with the local doctors and patients goes a long way toward making her successful in her job.
"I love who I work with. We are such a great team and we give great care and I would hate to just throw in the towel. So, I'm hoping Anna Jaques will do the right thing and take care of its nurses," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.