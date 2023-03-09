NEWBURYPORT — More than 300 nurses, teachers and city officials stood united Thursday afternoon on Low Street to let people know they are worried about the conditions at Anna Jaques Hospital.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association’s contract with the hospital expires Dec. 31, and registered nurse Margaret Mirecki said she and fellow union members have been voicing their concerns about safety and working conditions but have been ignored.
“Today is about standing up for patients and conditions and making some noise because we are getting nowhere,” she said.
Representatives from American Federation of Teachers chapters in Amesbury and Lawrence, the North Shore Central Labor Council in Lynn and the Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council in Lowell joined the local nurses during their picket.
Newburyport at-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel and Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue were also on the picket line.
Vogel said he was honored to picket with the union members.
“They let me know the situation that they have concerns about and I am concerned for this community,” he said. “The welfare that this hospital brings to this community is hugely important and, if the situation is as it has been described to me, I think it’s time for some community understanding that it needs to be improved a bit.”
Donahue echoed Vogel’s concerns.
“Our front-line health care workers are essentially being asked to work incredibly long hours, with no breaks and in conditions that most of us wouldn’t put up with,” she said.
State Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport, also showed her support for the nurses on the picket line.
“Everyone wants Anna Jaques Hospital to thrive. No group wants that more than the nurses at Anna Jaques Hospital,” she said.
Amesbury resident Kate Drury said her husband spent time at Anna Jaques toward the end of his life a few years ago and she wanted to support the nurses who gave her family so much.
“I’ll never forget the care they gave him,” she said.
Mirecki said a recent mechanical issue has left the hospital without use of one of its elevators.
“We have all the elevators down in the hospital to the point where patients that are just finishing up their surgeries can’t be brought up to the floors. If we were to have an inpatient emergency and needed to transfer a patient, we’d have to call the Fire Department to have them transport them through the stairwell,” she said.
Staffing is another concern for Mirecki and fellow union members.
“The hospital says our nurse vacancy is better than the national average and I’m not going to argue that point. But they’re dancing around the real story, which is the attrition rate and we have had to replace a third of our staff over the past two years,” she said.
Nurses are leaving and the hospital is simply “treading water just to stay in place,” Mirecki added.
“Imagine your workplace having to replace half of its staff with all new people. Would anyone know what to do or how to find anything? I think that kind of speaks for itself,” she said.
Peter Tura, associate chief nursing officer at Anna Jaques, said the hospital hosted a hiring event for new nurse graduates in Woburn on Thursday and prides itself on its retention rate.
“We have been able to retain 85% of the new grads that we have had. Nationally, that is only about 57% that are being retained into hospitals,” he said.
Tura, who has worked at Anna Jaques for 21 years, also said the hospital’s nurse vacancy rate is roughly 6.7% compared to the statewide average of 13.4%
“A lot of hospitals in the state can’t say that. Being a nurse leader here and working here, I’m very proud of that. I’m very proud of all of my nurse leaders because that is really hard to achieve, especially in this post-COVID workforce time. That speaks volumes to me,” he said.
Anna Jaques, which is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, values its nursing professionals and takes extraordinary steps to collaborate and create a respectful culture and environment where they feel supported when giving patient care, Tura said.
“We have such a great and wonderful, dedicated group of nurses and we value them so highly. I think that’s a very important message for me to get out,” he said.
