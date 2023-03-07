NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital nurses affiliated with the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced they will picket Thursday outside the Highland Avenue medical center, according to a MNA release.
About 350 registered nurses are expected to demonstrate from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Low Street near the hospital entrance to “draw public attention to numerous ongoing problems inside the hospital, including the chronic understaffing of nurses; the failure of the hospital to both improve nurse recruitment/retention; and the failure of the hospital to provide RNs with resources essential to the delivery of quality care,” the release states.
Registered nurse and MNA committee member Margaret Mirecki said in the press release Tuesday that Anna Jaques is experiencing a staffing crisis which is only getting worse.
“We are trying to provide the highest quality care possible to the people of this community and we are failing. The hospital is losing and is struggling to find and keep experienced nurses. We need AJH executives to listen to us and then to find and manage appropriate solutions,” she said.
Nurses at Anna Jaques are the lowest paid in the Merrimack Valley, according to the release, which said the hospital has a continuous shortage of key supplies, haphazard CT services, and that it eliminated two key essential services in the community when it closed the pediatrics unit and renounced its trauma center designation.
“Management’s track record of misguided decisions is jeopardizing the safety of our patients and the health of our community,” Mirecki said. “But we’re going to fight to make our hospital the best it can be, be that on the picket line, in meetings with management or through the National Labor Relations Board.”
The hospital issued a statement on the matter Tuesday night.
“Anna Jaques Hospital is proud of our long-standing commitment to Newburyport and the surrounding communities,” Associate Chief Nursing Officer Peter Tura, R.N., said in the statement. “We are extremely grateful to our nurses and other clinicians who show compassion, dedication and skill in caring for our patients every day. Across the nation, health care organizations are facing significant workforce challenges, and Anna Jaques is not immune to those issues.
“We value our nursing professionals and take steps to foster a collaborative, respectful culture and to create an environment where nurses want to work and feel supported,” Tura added. “Our wages are market competitive, and we have robust programs in place to recruit, retain and support nurses and other clinical staff.
The hospital says it has hired about 115 new registered nurses in the past two years and that its wages are competitive with others in the market. A three-year contract between Anna Jaques and the MNA is in place through the end of the year, providing negotiated wage increases, according to the hospital.
“It is disappointing that despite these efforts, there have been suggestions that Anna Jaques is losing staff, when in fact we have grown our nursing staff over the past two years and have a significantly lower vacancy rate (6.7%) than the statewide average (13.4%), according to a recent MHA survey,” Tura said in the statement.
“We will continue to make every effort to retain our talented staff as well as recruit new clinicians,” Tura said.
The hospital also says a new CT scanner was installed Jan. 16, allowing for enhanced cardiac imaging, coronary angiograms and coronary artery calcium scoring.
