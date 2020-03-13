NEWBURYPORT — Anna Jaques Hospital is restricting visitors to protect patients and staff from COVID-19, while also canceling and postponing multiple programs and events.
According to a press release from the hospital, exceptions may be made to allow for no more than one healthy visitor at a time per patient in certain limited circumstances, such as the birth of a child, to support a patient at the end of life, or to accommodate a caretaker for essential needs.
Decisions regarding visitor exceptions will be made by the patient’s care team on a case-by-case basis, and any visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk factors.
According to the release, Anna Jaques staff are continually reviewing our protocols and will update them as needed.
Additionally, Anna Jaques announced that it will also be canceling its senior meals until further notice.
The hospital's prenatal classes and mother/baby support groups will be temporarily suspended as well. To reschedule to a later class, visit ajh.org/Birthcenter
The hospital has also postponed its Great Chef's Night — originally scheduled for April 3 — until Thursday, June 11. The raffle drawings will still be drawn during the event. The deadline to book the Hawaii trip will be extended.
Anyone with questions can contact Amanda Ross at the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation at 978-463-1176 or amross@ajh.org .
Anna Jaques' Breast Cancer Support Group and Cancer Support Group - "Surviving and Thriving" will not gather for monthly meetings in March. Updates will be posted on the Anna Jaques website.
For up-to-date information, visit www.ajh.org
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
