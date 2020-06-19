NEWBURYPORT – Anna Jaques Hospital has resumed non-urgent, elective surgeries, procedures and clinic visits following the state’s lifting of restrictions due to COVID-19.
Anna Jaques, which is part of the Beth Israel Lahey Health Network, on Friday announced the launch of BILH Safe Care, a set of rigorous standards to protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and staff.
As part of the state’s phased reopening plan, the hospital is providing a broad range of elective inpatient and outpatient procedures and services, according to a press release from the hospital.
Anna Jaques encourages patients to contact their primary care provider or specialist for more information and to schedule an appointment.
“For almost three full months, we have had a singular focus at Anna Jaques: responding to COVID-19. Now, we have reached a point where we can safely return to providing much-needed in-person services with many precautions and safety measures in place to protect our patients and staff,” Mark Goldstein, president of Anna Jaques Hospital, said in a press release. “Our extraordinary providers and staff continue to stand ready to meet the broad range of health care needs of our patients and community.”
In addition to resuming the majority of health care options, Anna Jaques is now allowing visitors on a limited basis. Effective June 18, patients may have one visitor at a time during visiting hours, which run from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Visitors can also bring flowers when visiting a patient or have flowers delivered to the hospital.
“It may seem like a small thing, but these supportive gestures have been greatly missed by patients these last months,” said Goldstein in the release.
The new BILH Safe Care program combines new processes, standards and technologies to promote patient safety, including a three-point symptom check to confirm patients are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 before their in-person visit, as well as daily symptom checks for staff; separate care areas for patients with symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the past 21 days; universal masking requirements for patients, escorts and staff; enhanced cleaning and disinfection of exam rooms, high-touch areas and common spaces; and redesigned spaces to accommodate touch-free check-in and check-out, physical distancing and safe pedestrian traffic flow.
For information: www.ajh.org.
