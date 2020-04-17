Anna Jaques staff receives thousands of dollars in gift cards

NEWBURYPORT — A magnanimous gesture by a local family to support first responders and restaurants to the tune of $4,000 worth of gift cards was met with another generous gesture when those cards were donated to Anna Jaques Hospital staff.
Stephen Blanchette of The Blanchette Financial Group on Pleasant Street said it was Easter when he and his family decided they wanted to help first responders and local restaurants.
“As a family we said, ‘How can we do something?’” Blanchette said.
The Blanchettes bought scores of gift cards for local firefighters and police officers from local takeout places. They also bought Dunkin’ and Market Basket cards for hospital workers.
“I wish we could have done every restaurant,” Blanchette said. “We knew there were restaurants that were struggling.”
The Blanchettes then donated $2,000 worth of cards each to firefighters and police officers.
Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said as soon as he got the cards, he called City Marshal Mark Murray. The two met for coffee and decided it made more sense to donate the cards to the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
“We immediately decided to regift them,” Bradbury said. “It was the right thing to do.”
“We knew they could use them better than we could,” Murray added.
On Wednesday, firefighter George Fraley, who also works as a nurse at Anna Jaques, met Newburyport police Sgt. William Steeves at the Highland Avenue hospital and gave the cards to Amanda Ross of the Anna Jaques Hospital Aid Association.
The association, founded in 1888, has nearly 200 members whose charge is to raise money in support of the hospital. In fiscal 2019, the association raised $130,000 for the hospital, according to the Anna Jaques website.
“We’re thrilled to accept their generosity,” said Mary Williamson, the hospital’s vice president for development.
Williamson thanked Blanchette, who volunteers at the hospital, for his generosity and for making the gift card donations possible.
“It’s really wonderful,” Williamson said.
The association is in the midst of a separate gift card drive, a drive that is going well, she added.
To donate to the association, visit: www.ajh.org/support.
