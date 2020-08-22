Annie is Rescue Society's 'Cat of the Week'

SALISBURY — Four-year-old Annie has had many changes in her life and is looking for some consistency.
After being adopted from the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society as a kitten, she was returned, adopted again, and brought back a second time.
Annie isn't just spunky, she just doesn't want to be around people, according to staff at the cat shelter.
She doesn't have the personality most people are looking for when they adopt a cat, but shelter staffers believe there is someone who is willing to let her be who she is and give her a place — maybe a room of her own — where she can do just that.
Annie is spayed, microchipped and up to date on vaccines. Anyone with questions about Annie can email adoptioncounselor@mrfrs.org or call 978-462-0760.
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is at 63 Elm St. On the web at mrfrs.org.
