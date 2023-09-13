NEWBURYPORT — “Annisquam” will be presented at the Firehouse Center for the Arts from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sep. 24. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m. with Sunday’s show at 3 p.m.
Something strange is going on in the tiny seaside community of Annisquam. Dr. Wendell Petit, a well-respected psychologist, has not been showing up for work. He has been drinking way too much and his daughter has noticed some very erratic behavior coming from the man she once idolized. Rumor has it that the good doctor might be romantically involved with a woman less than half his age, and the neighbors are starting to talk.
That is the premise of Lawrence Hennessy’s darkly disturbing, sometimes comic, always tragic play “Annisquam.” Directed by Tim Diering, “Annisquam” stars Jim Manclarck as the troubled Dr. Petit, with Katie Makem Boucher as his daughter, Emma, and Emily Colwell as his former patient, Allison.
Hennessy is a licensed psychologist and playwright residing in Rockport, and has produced numerous plays throughout Boston and Cape Ann.
This play includes adult themes, and may not be suitable for children under age 16.
For more information or tickets, visit firehouse.org/events
