NEWBURYPORT — The 18th annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour is expected to be held in early October, according to organizers.
The tour features a stroll through the city with stops to sample chocolate and chocolate-themed treats.
All money raised will benefit Theater in the Open, MSPCA at Nevins Farm animal shelter in Methuen, and the prescription refill programs for area Councils on Aging.
The date for the tour and ticket information will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.