NEWBURYPORT — The annual Newburyport Offshore Classic will have a different feel this year after organizers decided to drop the shark portion of the charity event and focus only on tuna.
The move comes after Mayor Sean Reardon and City Councilor at large Connie Preston placed signifiant pressure on organizers to stop contestants from hunting sharks. Reardon said he told organizers he would not allow them to use any city resources, including docks and a joist used to lift fish out of boats, if they kept the shark portion of the tournament.
"Although not illegal I didn’t feel it was something that should be associated with our great city," Reardon said in a Friday email.
The year's event starts with a "captain's meeting" on Sept. 9, with fishing beginning Sept. 11 at 12:01 a.m. and running through Thursday, Sept. 15.
Reardon went on to say that he first started following the issue while campaigning for mayor last year and coming into his first term wanted to learn more about the tournament.
"After meeting with some different people and doing some research, I couldn’t understand the benefits of the shark portion of the tournament," he wrote, adding he was notified in writing on Thursday it would be a tuna-only event.
Preston said she was pleased with the mayor's decision.
"I am thrilled that the tournament will not include the needless killing of sharks. I applaud Mayor Reardon for his leadership on this issue, Preston said.
The event, which typically draws up to 50 anglers raises upward of $7,000 each year for a Boston-based cancer research center, drew considerable fire last year, including the ire of film director Eli Roth who blasted officials for allowing the hunting of endangered shark species.
But the tournament's director, Larry Collins, said the annual event is actually saving sharks — not endangering them. The vast majority of sharks caught are released, he said, adding that many are tagged before release and data about the shark is shared with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, he said last year.
Partially in response to pressure, organizers changed the name from Newburyport Shark & Tuna Tournament to the Newburyport Offshore Classic, before the start of last year's event. That event saw two sharks killed. In 2020, one shark was killed while 300 were caught and released, according to Collins.
The entry fee for the tournament ranges from $750 to $1,000 depending on what species is being fished. The grand prize is based on the number of entries but can be as high as $10,000.
Collins on Friday acknowledged the decision to drop the shark portion of the tournament was the result of pressure applied by the mayor and Preston.
"It's unfortunate but it's fair," Collins said.
Collins also said he was not surprised his tournament would be under fire again this year but blasted Preston for her stance considering her decades in science-related professions.
"I'm surprised that someone like Connie Preston was unable to see through easy emotional rhetoric and not reason with the actual data," Collins said.
Preston said she "dug hard into the the facts" and believed the killing of endangered sharks for sport was "totally unnecessary."
"I want to thank Mr. Collins for his willingness to compromise on this issue so that the tuna tournament was able to continue as planned," she said.
Asked if the city's decision to throw its weight around may spell the end of the tournament's nine year relationship with Newburyport, Collins said all options were on the table.
"If the city doesn't want that benefit we'll do it elsewhere," Collins said, adding he did not want to punish local businesses and restaurants. "But at some point you want to be in a place where you feel supported. Time will tell."
