NEWBURYPORT — The Museum of Old Newbury presents the 44th Annual Garden Tour, on Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11. Eleven private gardens and one park garden will be open for ticket holders only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are valid for both days.
The Museum of Old Newbury celebrates and shares the history of Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury, and this year, the garden tour showcases gardens in each of these communities. From formal English gardens in Newburyport, grand estates in Rowley, exuberant cottage gardens in Amesbury, and pocket gardens in Newburyport’s South End, there is something for everyone, from the casual visitor to the most accomplished gardener. The 1808 Cushing House Museum at 98 High St., Newburyport, will be open for walk-through tours, and heirloom plants will be on sale in the garden.
For over four decades, the museum’s annual garden tour has been an opportunity to reconnect with neighbors, family, and friends in the beauty and peace of area gardens.
“This is a tradition for so many people," says executive director Bethany Groff Dorau. “We hear about people making their plans to visit family this weekend so they can tour together, and we love those connections."
For more information and to purchase tickets for the 44th Annual Garden Tour, visit newburyhistory.org or call 978-462-2681.
Funded, in part, by the North of Boston CVB and Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism.
The Museum of Old Newbury preserves and interprets the history of “Old Newbury” including Newbury, Newburyport, and West Newbury from pre-settlement to the present. Founded in 1877, the Museum carries out its mission through the preservation and administration of the Cushing House, the Perkins Engraving Plant, and other historic structures on its High Street campus and furthers its purpose through lectures, exhibitions, educational programs, publications, and research.
