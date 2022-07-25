NEWBURYPORT — The excitement for gyros, lamb shanks and galaktoboureko is building as Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport prepares to bring its annual Greek Food Festival back to Harris Street this weekend.
The fun begins Friday and runs until Sunday afternoon at 7 Harris St. Hours for the event run from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Harris Street will be closed to cars from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday to make way for live Greek music and dancing by OPA Entertainment.
Festival Chairman Jim Sperelakis said this year’s event is a return to form after two years of “Greek To Go” offerings during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
“We really had kind of a truncated menu over the past two years but we are thrilled to be able to go back to a full festival now,” he said.
Sperelakis added that he has received plenty of encouraging comments from passers-by while preparing the Harris Street church and its courtyard for this weekend’s event.
“People keep coming by and saying, ‘Oh, I love your food! I’m so glad you guys are doing it again. Thank you!’ We’re obviously very grateful for the Newburyport community that supports us and thrilled that we can do it,” he said.
Gyros, lamb shanks, eggplant (moussaka), chicken kabobs, Greek sausage (loucanico), meatballs, (keftethes), spinach pie, Greek salad and stuffed grape leaves are among the festival’s featured foods.
Sperelakis also promised a “plethora” of Greek sweets, such as baklava, sugar cookies (kourembiethes), butter cookies (koulourakia), rice pudding and custard dessert (galaktoboureko).
Church member John Housianitis, who has been volunteering at the festival for decades, said his favorite item is the Greek lasagna (pastichio), which includes ziti, hamburger and béchamel sauce.
“You’ve got layers of ziti, layers of hamburger and a cream sauce on top,” he said.
Housianitis said the church hopes to share its culture and food with the Greater Newburyport community right before the weeklong Yankee Homecoming celebration starts on Sunday.
“This is kind of the unofficial kickoff to Yankee Homecoming since it is always on the weekend before that gets going,” Housianitis added.
Although the festival is a great way for the church to show off its pastichio, Sperelakis said it is also an opportunity to share the members’ culture with the rest of the community as well.
“We want people to see what Greek culture is all about with the band and meeting us and not just grabbing the food to go,” he said.
The church is also offering socially distanced indoor and outdoor dining, as well as to-go orders this weekend. Housianitis, for one, said he is happy to see the festival returning to normal as much as it can.
“People come on Friday and Saturday, sometimes they come twice a day for lunch and dinner and there will be dancing on Harris Street for the first time since 2019. This is good for the church and our efforts to share our culture with Greater Newburyport and we’re all very grateful to how responsive the community has always been to the festival,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
