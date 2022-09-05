GROVELAND — Groveland Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pines Recreation Center, 222 Main St.
The activities will include games, crafts, raffles, music and entertainment, an animal petting area and a cakewalk. Food and drinks will be available throughout the event.
A vendor fair will be held for residents to get to know businesses in the community and receive prizes.
Groveland Day is held each year to celebrate the town and bring the community together for a fun, family friendly event.
There will also be a Touch a Truck event hosted by Groveland public safety departments and the Highway Department. Town officials will also be in attendance throughout the day to meet and greet residents and visitors.
The weekend also features the annual Groveland Day 5K run, which will be held Sunday at the Pines at 11 a.m. and food and drink vendors will be available after the race. For more information and to register for the race, visit racewire.com/register.php?id=12899.
“Groveland Day is a great time for residents to come together as a community and celebrate our town,” said Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham. “We encourage residents to participate in all the activities we have to offer as it should be a great weekend for everyone!”
The weekend events will happen rain or shine, so residents and vendors are reminded to plan accordingly.
For more information on Groveland Day, follow the Groveland Day Facebook page or contact the Groveland Day Committee via email at grovelandday@gmail.com
A limited number of vendor tables are still available. Those businesses and individuals/crafters who wish to obtain a vendor spot should download the vendor table form here and submit it to grovelandday@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.