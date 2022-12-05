NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Holiday House Tour will be held Saturday, featuring 10 homes and unique spaces, including two homes on historic High Street.
The tour will again benefit the Aid Association of Anna Jaques Hospital.
For the first time since 2019, the tour will include visits inside homes. All the sites will feature the holiday elements that visitors love – the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas featuring the trees, holiday tables and displays.
Based on feedback, it will be a hybrid tour of indoor and outdoor sites. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have been entertaining outdoors, and some of those spaces have been incorporated into the tour.
The tour includes seven indoor sites (three with bonus outdoor areas). People’s United Methodist Church will offer live jazz as well as complimentary chowder from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Details on the tour homes include:
Two homes on High Street, a reproduction gambrel with an open concept living space, and a historic Federalist home with chef’s kitchen and adjacent glass-enclosed porch.
Two in the North End, a newly built home on Mosley Avenue decked out with several holiday trees, and one recently renovated on “This Old House.”
Three in the South End, one on Marlboro featuring a historic Federalist home festively decorated and inspired by its adjacent “Peanuts” outdoor Christmas scene, a Greek Revival on Lime Street recently renovated and updated for a modern family that also includes a bonus outdoor entertaining area, and an outdoor location with a Nordic theme located at the flatiron that offers expansive views of Joppa.
Two homes in Newbury, one on Newman Road with an outdoor scene featuring “the dogs” up to new tricks for the new year, and one on High Road decked out for a winter wonderland both inside and out.
The tour is sponsored by Fruh Realty, a brokerage firm assisting homeowners and buyers to navigate their journey while buying or selling their home in the Seacoast area.
Tickets are $30 in advance and available online at nbptholidayhousetour.com or in person at the Anna Jaques Hospital Gift Shop, or at Chococoa inside The Tannery Marketplace.
Tickets can be purchased on the day of the tour at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St.. Tickets must be exchanged for the 2022 Holiday House Tour Book starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Senior/Community Center.
