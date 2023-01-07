NEWBURY — The town’s annual bonfire takes place Jan. 14 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Spencer-Pierce-Little Farm, 5 Littles Lane.
The farm will celebrate the end of the holiday season. The public can tour the first floor of the 1690 farmhouse from 3 to 4 p.m.
People can walk to the Old Newbury Christmas Tree Bonfire in the farm’s field and purchase food and beverages from local vendors. The path to the bonfire is unpaved and uneven in areas.
A parking pass can be purchased in advance for a guaranteed spot in the parking field. Call for information on reserved parking.
The bonfire is located in an agricultural field and the path to the site is unpaved and uneven in areas.
“If you have concerns about accessibility, we encourage you to call ahead,” said Madison Vlass of Historic New England, which oversees the property.
“We are eager to make your visit to our site an enjoyable one,” she said in a release.
Each parking pass ticket is $20. For more information, call 978-462-2634.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.