AMESBURY — A local hero continues to be honored with the Sgt. Jordan M. Shay Memorial Foundation gearing up for its 12th annual bowling tournament.
The foundation was established to honor the last wishes of Shay, a 2005 graduate of Amesbury High School and a member of the U.S. Army killed in Iraq during his second deployment in 2009.
The event will be held May 4 at 5 p.m. at Gametime Lanes & Entertainment, 84 Haverhill Road.
Shay’s mother and the foundation’s president, Holly Shay, shared how much the community’s continued support has meant to her and the rest of the organization.
“It means everything to us to see that we continue to be supported and that allows Jordan’s legacy to continue to just shine,” she said. “And we love that. Obviously, we have the school coming up pretty soon, that’ll be opening, and it’s lovely to know that he is not being forgotten and his sacrifice is not being forgotten.”
In 2020, the School Committee voted to name a new elementary school after Shay. The building is under construction next to Cashman Elementary School and is expected to be completed soon. It will host students in prekindergarten through second grade.
Come bowling time, there will be 32 teams with six bowlers per team, according to Holly Shay. The teams include representatives from banks, the Amesbury Education Foundation, The Pettengill House, and the Amesbury Police and Fire departments. She said there are two start times, 5 and 7 p.m., so they can accommodate all 32 teams.
“Each team rolls one game, a string of candlepins, which are the small balls and pins, and then the big ones. And those scores are combined,” Holly Shay said.
There will be raffles and prizes, she said.
“We have baskets that people put together and we have Red Sox tickets and we have all sorts of fun things,” Holly Shay said.
She said fundraisers can often seem a bit too formal, which is why she enjoys being able to put together an event that features strikes, spares and the occasional gutter ball.
“This one is just so laid back and people really have a nice time. I think that is the highlight for me,” Holly Shay said.
She said everything the organization does has her son in mind.
“I think he would really like this event,” Holly Shay said, adding that she was stunned at how quickly the event gained traction.
“We had no idea that it would be something that would grow so big and so many organizations and companies and local fire and police would want to put in a team, and then they were hooked,” she said. Once they started, they just kept coming back.”
Amesbury Fire Chief Jim Nolan, a member of the foundation’s board, said his department participates every year and has come out on top 10 of the 12 times it has competed. He said last year was one of the only times they did not, losing by only a few pins.
“It’s good to see a different name winning, but it’s always good to win regardless,” Nolan said.
He said the Fire Department team usually bowls right next to the team from the Police Department.
“It’s always a good rivalry between the two departments,” Nolan said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.