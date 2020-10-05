NEWBURYPORT — Sunday marked the start of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s 29th annual Walk Against Domestic Violence, a virtual event taking place through Oct. 18.
The event is one of the crisis center’s largest fundraisers of the year with the proceeds allowing it to continue providing programs and services in support of victims and survivors across 16 area communities.
As part of its launch Sunday morning, the center hosted an event on Zoom to share what it accomplished over the past year, how it will continue its work over the next year, and why its services are needed now more than ever amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year, we provided advocacy, counseling and legal assistance to 1,112 adult and child survivors,” CEO Suzanne Dubus said. “During 2019, staff and volunteer advocates answered 10,126 hotline and advocacy assistance calls.
“Survivors’ needs have changed during COVID-19,” she added “When stay-at-home orders were in place, we helped 359 adult and child survivors access services remotely via phone or secure video platforms.”
The center also took a moment to read the names of domestic violence victims who died in the state in the past year.
“Until that list is down to zero, we can never stop the work we’re doing to protect those who are victims and survivors of abuse,” said Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, who has participated in the walk each year since its inception.
“The pandemic has created a situation for those who experience domestic violence that none of us could have imagined,” Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove said. “It’s likely that there are even more people who are in need of services provided by the crisis center now with the extra stress that the pandemic has put on our mental health, on our relationships and on our lives; and those services are harder to deliver safely.”
The center hopes to raise $82,000 by Oct. 31 and as of Sunday, it was almost halfway to that goal.
“We need to make a strong statement in our communities about ending domestic violence,” said Jennifer Rocco-Runnion, vice president of the organization’s board of directors, while also thanking the many businesses, sponsors, community members and advocates for their support.
Dubus added her thanks for all the sponsors, including the Institution for Savings, which has been the event’s main sponsor for 22 years.
“We know that this year, more than any other year and for all the reasons just shared by Jennifer and Suzanne, it is so important that we actually support the work of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center,” said Kim Rock, executive vice president and chief operating officer for the Institution for Savings.
“It has never been more important,” she added.
Other speakers included Groveland native and WCVB NewsCenter 5 Anchor Maria Stephanos, emcee of the event, and the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church of Newburyport.
Participants are encouraged to walk the event’s traditional route in Newburyport, a new route on the Amesbury Rail Trail or a route in their own neighborhood.
Along the routes in Newburyport and Amesbury, participants will find hundreds of “kindness rocks,” which were painted by volunteers with encouraging messages, domestic abuse statistics and reminders of the center’s 24-hour hotline.
For those who pledge a donation and share a photo of their walk publicly using the hashtag #RocktheWalk, the organization’s board of directors will make a $10 donation per photo, up to $2,000.
To learn more or to register for the walk, visit https://jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
For more information on how the center is helping survivors during the pandemic, visit https://jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org/stories/an-update-on-our-services-during-coronavirus-covid-19.
