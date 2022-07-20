NEWBURYPORT - The annual Yankee Homecoming Veteran Luncheon is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hope Community Church, 11 Hale St., Newburyport.
The luncheon aims to bring veterans and their guests together to make new friends, provide on-going resources, and to acknowledge the service that veterans gave to this great country. Luncheon sponsors include Fairway Mortgage, SGT Jordan Shay Memorial Foundation, and Yankee Homecoming.
The program of the luncheon is as follows: Newburyport Director of Veterans Services Kevin Hunt, a Navy veteran and Vietnam War veteran will be this year's master of ceremonies. Joe Byron, president and founder of Honor Flight New England will be our special guest speaker. The guest of honor for Yankee Homecoming's Veteran Luncheon this year will be Marine veteran Dominic Marcellino.
The luncheon has been hosted during Yankee Homecoming for the last 12 years, and was started and managed by Korean War Veteran, Frank Ventura.
“Our veterans are our own national treasures,” local resident and Yankee Homecoming Committee Member Donald Jarvis. “Whether returning recently or during World War II, where are eldest veterans are from – we thank our veterans for their service and it’s our honor to host this luncheon for them.”
This year guests will enjoy Italian food from Giuseppe's Fresh Pasta & Fine Food with both a meat and vegetable option, and assorted desserts.
Kevin Hunt is presently the veterans’ services officer for Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac and Salisbury. He has been a veterans services officer for close to 15 years. He is a 1963 graduate of the University of Notre Dame with a degree in communications. After college, Hunt joined the Navy in 1965 and served as the legal officer on the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge CVS 33. He spent hours on the carrier’s bridge and qualified to stand watch as the captain’s replacement when the captain was not on the bridge. Besides touring the waters of the Gulf of Tonkin, he also served as an instructor at the Navy’s Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He left the Navy in 1969 while the anti-war sentiment in this country was just building. Today, he lives on Plum Island where he has lived since 1973 and has three grown sons and seven grandchildren. Hunt feels his work with veterans is the best job he has ever had.
The keynote speaker this year is Joe Byron from Honor Flight New England. Honor Flight New England is a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring America’s most senior veterans. Through generous donations, they transport our heroes to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to veterans. Top priority is currently given to the World War II veterans, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. Beginning in the Spring of 2016, Honor Flight New England begun transporting Korean War Veterans, and in 2022 Honor Flight has started transporting Vietnam War veterans.
This year's guest of honor is Dominic Marcellino. A Marine Corps veteran, Marcellino was injured in an IED explosion during the Vietnam War, leaving him a triple amputee. Overcoming his disability and returning home, Marcellino realized a need for veteran support throughout Massachusetts. Determined to help, Marcellino founded Disabled and Limbless Veterans, a nonprofit dedicated to providing meals, clothing and shelter to veterans and their families. Over the past five years his organization has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars with 100% of the proceeds benefitting local veterans.
All veterans are welcomed and are invited to bring a guest with them. This is a free event, and this year the Yankee Homecoming Committee will be encouraging veterans to register in advance. Veterans interested in attending are asked to call and leave a voice message at: 978-308-9186. A volunteer will be in touch to confirm registration.
With COVID-19 still present, organizers are encouraging all attendees and volunteers to do whatever makes one feel most comfortable. Face masks, and individual hand sanitizer will be available and given out to those who attend.
For more information egarding the Veterans Luncheon, please email: veterans@yankeehomecoming.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.