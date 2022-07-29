NEWBURY — Town leaders accepted a $3,000 anonymous donation to the police department during Tuesday's Select Board meeting – but the vote was not unanimous and not without contention.
Select Board member Geraldine Heavey opposed accepting the offering saying “the optics of this gift look terrible," adding some may perceive the donation as an attempt to buy influence over Newbury’s law enforcement team.
“It certainly does violence to transparency that this board is always talking about,” Heavey contended.
She also voiced concerns over a stipulation in the donation document which allowed for the police chief to decide at his discretion how the funds would be used.
“That’s pretty broad,” Heavey said.
Her motion to disallow anonymous donations for the police department going forward gained support from colleague Dana Packer but failed to pass when Chairperson Alicia Greco and member Geoff Walker voted ‘no.'
Select Board member J.R. Colby was not present at Tuesday's meeting.
Town Administrator Tracy Blais stressed that the donor did not want their name to be made public.
“We know who made the donation, but they wished to remain anonymous.” she said, adding there are "strict guidelines for what the funds can and can not be used."
“It must benefit the police department,” Blais said.
Deputy Police Chief Patty Fisher said a lot of people want to donate anonymously to avoid a perception that they are getting special treatment.
The motion to accept the donation passed 3 to 1, with Heavey voting against ir because she worried the public would conclude “ it smells like there's something sneaky going on.”
***
In other business, an apparent oversight by the Select Board has resulted in Conservation Commission Chairperson Brian Colleran not being re-appointed to the commission, a position he had held since 2018.
During time set aside for public comment, Colleran reiterated his desire to serve and his qualifications.
“I am the kind of volunteer who can bring a wealth of information to the conversations at conservation meetings,” Colleran said. He has served on several other conservation commissions in the past.
Heavey agreed, saying “ I don’t know why Brian Colleran –with his background– is not being reappointed.”
The High Road resident had indicated to the Select Board more than once of his desire to continue serving earlier this spring when members were preparing to make the annual appointments to boards, committees, and commissions.
But the board “clearly declined to reappointment” him, contends Colleran– and instead appointed three new members to the commission in June. One appointee, Brad Duffin, had previously served but had to step down due to temporary work commitments. He was seeking a return to finish out his term.
Because he was not reappointed, the commission lacked a quorum at several ongoing hearings and, as a result, had to re-post them.
Greco apologized for the mishap, saying she was unaware the commission had so many outstanding items on the docket at appointment time. She had sought a legal option from Town Counsel that would have allowed Colleran to remain on the commission –a bridge appointment until he could be reappointed at the commission next meeting – but he declined.
“Thank you for your service to the town of Newbury. I know you have done a lot,” Greco told him, “We’ll keep an eye on it and if there is an opening on the commission again, we will reach out.”
In a separate interview, Greco said Colleran's re-appointment "fell through the cracks" due to multiple factors including a wrong email address and turnover within the Conservation Commission.
***
The Select Board accepted a $16,000 donation from the Friends of the Council on Aging and a billiard table from Fred Thurlow for use by the COA.
”It’s a magnanimous gift,” said COA Director Cindy Currier.
The Senior Center is in the process of moving from its long-time spot at the Newbury Elementary School to a temporary site on the first floor of the town offices on Kent Way.
