Anonymous donor thanks Market Basket staff with pizza

NEWBURYPORT – Eighty-five Market Basket employees will be able to enjoy a free pizza or sub thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who bought 85 gift certificates to Port Pizza & Subs, located a few doors down from the Storey Avenue supermarket.
Port Pizza & Subs co-owner Kelli Hartley walked over to the supermarket Thursday morning and handed the gift certificates to Market Basket manager Justin Orr.
Orr called the anonymous donation “an amazing gesture” that will mean a big deal to store employees.
“It’s great for them. It will be great to get a prepared meal,” Orr said.
Hartley said she recently received a call from a local resident who wanted to use the federal stimulus check to give something back to Market Basket employees who have been working tirelessly under great pressure during the coronavirus outbreak. In all, the donor spent $2,125 to buy 85 $25 gift certificates.
“I was speechless, it brought tears to my eyes to know that someone would donate that much money,” Hartley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.